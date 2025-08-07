This Charming City In Portugal Is The Most Beautiful Retirement Destination For Less Than $1,500 A Month

Retiring abroad has a connotation of romance to begin with, but when the cost of living at your destination is less than $1,500 a month and is located in the shadow of a medieval fortress, life sounds even more agreeable. Bragança, Portugal recently came out at the top of the list in International Living's article "16 Places Where You Can Live on as Little as $1,500 a Month." Our own favorite retirement options include the culture-rich Southeast Asian country of Malaysia and the charming coasts of Gozo in Malta, but not everyone is looking for year-round heat or island life. If this applies to you, you may want to consider Bragança.

The capital of Portugal's northeastern province of Trás-os-Montes, Bragança boasts dry-yet-hot summers but cools down in the winter, a familiar climate for many Americans. Though it's near the Spanish border, it makes the most sense to get there by flying into Porto, Portugal. However, there are no trains that arrive in this city of 34,000, so the only way to make it there is by private vehicle (the drive takes around 2.5 hours) or by bus (a slightly longer journey). An alternative would be to fly into Bragança's own small regional airport, but flights into this airport are very limited. When you arrive, one of the first things you'll notice when scanning your surroundings is the impressive Castelo de Bragança, which houses the city's military museum. For amazing views of the town and countryside, you can walk around the top of the castle's thick stone walls.