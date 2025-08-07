This Charming City In Portugal Is The Most Beautiful Retirement Destination For Less Than $1,500 A Month
Retiring abroad has a connotation of romance to begin with, but when the cost of living at your destination is less than $1,500 a month and is located in the shadow of a medieval fortress, life sounds even more agreeable. Bragança, Portugal recently came out at the top of the list in International Living's article "16 Places Where You Can Live on as Little as $1,500 a Month." Our own favorite retirement options include the culture-rich Southeast Asian country of Malaysia and the charming coasts of Gozo in Malta, but not everyone is looking for year-round heat or island life. If this applies to you, you may want to consider Bragança.
The capital of Portugal's northeastern province of Trás-os-Montes, Bragança boasts dry-yet-hot summers but cools down in the winter, a familiar climate for many Americans. Though it's near the Spanish border, it makes the most sense to get there by flying into Porto, Portugal. However, there are no trains that arrive in this city of 34,000, so the only way to make it there is by private vehicle (the drive takes around 2.5 hours) or by bus (a slightly longer journey). An alternative would be to fly into Bragança's own small regional airport, but flights into this airport are very limited. When you arrive, one of the first things you'll notice when scanning your surroundings is the impressive Castelo de Bragança, which houses the city's military museum. For amazing views of the town and countryside, you can walk around the top of the castle's thick stone walls.
The nuts and bolts of retiring to Bragança
Though photographs that you'll see of Bragança are mostly of the castle, the majority of residents live in the modern city around it. According to International Living, you can rent a furnished apartment in the city for less than $500 each month. Utilities add around $150 more to your expenses, and the rest of the $1,500 would go to transportation, food, and health insurance. Healthcare is very affordable in Portugal compared to the U.S. But because it's a public system, waits to see practitioners can be longer.
Because Bragança is not a major tourist destination, not as much English is spoken there as you might find in Lisbon or Porto, for example. This means that if you choose to live there, you will need to learn at least some Portuguese to get by. However, many language-learning apps and programs, such as DuoLingo and Rosetta Stone, teach only Brazilian Portuguese, which differs from European Portuguese, particularly in pronunciation. So instead of using these popular approaches, you're better off taking advantage of the Portuguese government's free language lessons for immigrants. You can also attend in-person or online classes at a Portuguese language school in Portugal or hire a private language instructor.
Enjoying life in Bragança
Take some time to get acquainted with the creative spirit that abounds in the gorgeous walled city. As you explore various neighborhoods, you'll see some really impressive street art, including pieces by internationally acclaimed artists like Bordalo II, making you feel like you're visiting an art museum spread along the sidewalks. Surprisingly for such a small city, Bragança boasts more than 70 street art murals and installations. It also hosts the biennial SM'ARTE — Bragança Street Art Festival in June.
Bragança's main square, the Praça da Sé, is a vibrant place with an abundance of shops and restaurants. Here you can also visit the Sé Cathedral, a historic building that has served as a place of worship in the town for nearly 600 years. In addition, stroll through another culturally important area, the Green Corridor, a series of restaurant-lined boardwalks beside the Fervença River. The corridor leads to the science museum, Centro Ciência Viva de Bragança, where you can learn about the geological and biological heritage of the area as well as the city's commitment to minimizing its ecological footprint.
Though Bragança's covered municipal market is an excellent place to get meat and fresh local produce to prepare at home, the city's wonderful and mostly affordable restaurants certainly warrant a few meals per week outside the house. Contradição is a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant, where you can find regional oxtail croquettes for under $7 and hearty dishes like wild boar loin for under $25. The Michelin guide also recommends Tasca do Zé Tuga, owned by MasterChef competitor Luís Portugal, who prepares delicious regional dishes inside the castle walls. Great food and vibrant culture like you'll find in Bragança are just a few of the reasons why we think Portugal may be the best place in Europe to retire.