The 10 Best-Reviewed Caribbean Resorts With All-Day Kids Clubs For A Stress-Free Family Getaway
Vacations are meant to be a time for fun and relaxation, but sometimes finding a destination that works for the whole family can be difficult. Adult activities aren't always suitable for kids, and spending too much time on what the youngsters want can leave your battery feeling emptier than when you arrived. A good family vacation is one that caters to every person's individual needs, which is where a resort with a kids club can help to strike the right balance.
Kids clubs are a great way to entertain children with activities and adventures at their level, while allowing parents the freedom to kick back and relax or enjoy a more adult-oriented activity at one of the Caribbean's numerous destinations. Resorts across the islands offer all-day kids clubs, making the ideal family vacation more accessible than ever.
To help you decide which resort is the right fit for your family's needs, we've put together a list of some of the best options in the Caribbean with all-day kids clubs. The rankings are based on the combined average of guest ratings taken from Tripadvisor, Google Maps, and Booking.com. The first two sites operate on a 5-star scale, while Booking.com uses a 10-star scale, so those scores were cut in half before being added so as not to create an imbalance.
10. Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa - St. Lucia
Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa is home to CocoLand, St. Lucia's largest waterpark, which features three water slides, a lazy river, and a water playground fit for the whole family. The resort's Kidz Kub caters to little ones as young as 3 months, all the way up to 12-year-olds. One Google Maps reviewer highlighted the kids club, saying, "Every morning, we dropped our kids off so they could play for a few hours before lunch (and the parents could have some time to relax). The staff at the kids club took great care of our kids and they were always excited to go back the next day."
The Coconut Bay website is packed with more information than we have room for, but one perk that stood out is that the resort provides complimentary local cell phones to parents so they can stay in touch with their kids throughout the day. Private babysitting services are also offered at an additional fee. The rates at Coconut Bay are high – it would cost about $1,350 a night for our family of four – but the resort features excellent deals for advanced bookings. Besides the price, several Tripadvisor reviewers had complaints related to a small beach area that is frequently covered in seaweed.
9. Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences - St. Lucia
Most kids clubs at resorts offer daytime activities, which is great if the adults want to spend time by the pool while the sun is shining. But what about if parents want to enjoy a romantic dinner sans chicken fingers and crayons on the table? At Windjammer Landing Resort & Residences in St. Lucia, the Jacquot Fun Club offers not only the standard morning and afternoon activities but also evening activities that run from 5:30 to 9 or 9:30 p.m., depending on the day of the week.
The club caters to kids ages 4 to 12, but Windjammer also offers babysitting services starting at $15 per hour for one child. A Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "Special mention to the kids club who create a wonderful atmosphere and keep the kids entertained throughout the day." In addition, a number of family-friendly activities at Windjammer Landing include water balloon tosses on the beach, kayak races, and tie and dye.
At roughly $450 per night for a family of four, Windjammer Landing is a reasonably priced option. However, the resort only considers kids 11 and under as "children" for booking purposes, so the tweens and teenagers will cost a little more on a night-to-night basis than at other spots on this list. Beyond that, one Google Maps reviewer disliked the reliance on shuttles, saying, "Almost none of the rooms are a reasonable walk to the facilities. One is dependent on the shuttle service to get anywhere, and at 'peak hours' (especially the end of the day), good luck."
8. Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino - Aruba
The Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino is a mouthful, but that's because it has a ton of activities to enjoy. Beyond the ones mentioned in the name –- great for adults, less so for the kids -– families can make use of the island's tallest resort waterslide as part of an 8,000-square-foot activity pool. For an additional fee, families can book a private cabana that includes a mini fridge stocked with water, soda, and fruit, an ice machine, a ceiling fan, and a flat screen TV.
If you're looking to get a little adult time, the resort offers half- and full-day kids camps at Camp Watapana. Possible activities include swimming, sandcastle building, a wildlife ambassador tour, scavenger hunts, and indoor options depending on the weather. Half-day rates are $65 with the options of 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., while the full-day rate is $95. You can also book the kids for an evening session from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $85, which includes their dinner.
Reviewers appreciated the separate adult and children's pools, but found having to pay separately for beach chairs was frustrating. A two-queen bed room would be just north of $650 a night for our fall-traveling family of four, putting the Hyatt Regency Aruba towards the top of the list in terms of affordability. However, the kids club is on the pricier side.
7. Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana - Dominican Republic
There's just something about a water park in the Caribbean. Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic provides a solid mix of adult and child-friendly spaces. The Hyatt-owned resort features six pools, one of which is specifically for kids and features a mini water park. A room for a family of four starts at around $550 per night, making Dreams Royal Beach Punta Cana a decent value for an all-inclusive in one of the more affordable destinations in the Caribbean, though complaints about the quality of the food popped up across positive and negative reviews alike.
The kids club is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and caters to children aged 3 to 12. Kids can enjoy the playground, arts and crafts, treasure hunts, and even their own beach camping adventure. A Tripadvisor reviewer said the kids club was one of the best parts of their stay: "We have a three year old and are fairly nervous parents but Candy and her team made us totally at ease at once and I felt that he was in good, safe hands and he came back to us happy at the end of the day." There's also a teen club that offers games, sports, and other activities for ages 13 to 17 from 2 p.m. to midnight.
6. The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort - St. Croix
The Buccaneer in St. Croix prides itself on being the Caribbean's longest-running family-owned resort. The property features three beaches where families can explore with ocean kayaks, paddleboards, snorkeling gear, and floating mats and play with beach toys. Soccer, corn hole, ping pong, and beachside basketball are offered along the water. The property also has two pools, though they look to be fairly standard.
The kids camp is complimentary and open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids ages 4 to 12 can enjoy beach and pool games, crab races, treasure hunts, sandcastle building, arts and crafts, and board games. Lunch for children is charged to your room. One Tripadvisor reviewer praised the kids camp, saying, "We were able to have our kids (both under the age of 10) safely watched by Ms. Dena and Ms. Melissa – both caregivers are warm, friendly, responsible and certified. That made me feel relaxed knowing they were with reliable caregivers. Our kids LOVED them!"
A single night is just north of $575 for a family of four. Overall, The Buccaneer seems like a quiet, quaint resort, but there are more kid-oriented options out there. While specific complaints tended to hit on different parts of the experience, a number of negative reviews did mention that the air conditioner units in the rooms were loud, so it may be best to pack a pair of earplugs.
5. Blue Haven - Turks and Caicos
Blue Haven is a small resort, featuring a total of 45 studios and suites. The location includes a pool and access to stand-up paddleboards and kayaks, allowing you to explore the island's famously clear ocean waters. The suites are some of the more expensive options on this list – over $900 for a one-bedroom suite for a family of four – but kids 12 and under stay and eat for free.
The major draw for Blue Haven, though, is its sister property, Alexandra Resort. A short shuttle ride away, the resort offers additional activities, including windsurfing lessons, golf, and guided mangrove tours. Both Alexandra and Blue Haven feature a kids club for children ages 4 to 12, where they can enjoy scavenger hunts, crafts, beach and pool time, nature walks, and more. For children under the age of 4, a nanny service is available for $25 per room, accommodating up to two kids, with a $5 charge for each additional child.
While access to two properties sounds nice, it also means you may be away from your room for long stretches of time. Shuttles between the two locations run throughout the day. A few reviews highlighted the staff's excellent interaction with kids of all ages. On the other side, a common theme among negative reviews was the number of children at both Blue Haven and Alexandra, but considering the list we're building, that hardly seems like a negative at all.
4. Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort - Dominican Republic
Some people see a tropical vacation as an opportunity to pop their toes in the sand, lie back, and soak up the sun with a cold drink in hand. For others, a resort stay is a veritable playground filled with activities that would hardly be as accessible at home, if they were at all. (Not many of us Midwesterners are pulling out the scuba gear on a regular basis.) While there's plenty of relaxing to do at Paradisus Palma, the resort is chock-full of fun for adults and kids alike.
The kids club is available at no extra charge and features fussball, table tennis, a bouncy castle, and a vegetable garden. The Baby Zone is open to little ones over 4 months old, while teens have their own space filled with volleyball, tennis, a climbing wall, and non-motorized water activities. Golf and excursions are available for teens at an additional price. If that's not enough, the Paradisus Palma website lists 19 additional kids activities, including eco tours, pizza-making, magic shows, and science workshops.
"Our kids didn't wanna leave it as they had so much fun and they felt safe, that gave us parents a good time to relax and enjoy!! Will definitely be back and recommend to our friends!" a Tripadvisor reviewer said. At a bit over $600 a night for a family of four, the Paradisus Palma falls in the middle of the price range.
3. Half Moon - Jamacia
Two words: "children's village." The Anancy Children's Village – named after the trickster spider of Caribbean folk tales – is a dedicated space for kids ages 3 to 12 at Half Moon in Jamaica. The resort offers multiple packages for children: a half day for $40 per child, a full day for $60, a three-day option for $170, or a four-day package at $225. Kids are divided into the age groups 3 to 6 (though they must be out of diapers) and 7 to 12.
The children's village staff are affiliated with Penn State University's Better Kid Care program, which "provides evidence-informed professional development to early care and education and youth development professionals to improve the quality of their care and educational practices." Nanny services are also available for children under the age of 3. One Tripadvisor review centered entirely on the quality of the kids club: "If you're looking for a resort to go with your kids, Half Moon offers an amazing kids club with First Class counselors (Terese, Monika, Yara, Novetha and Tashae) and tons of activities for an amazing experience for your little ones (ages 3-8)."
For full family fun, there are multiple pools, tennis and pickleball courts, an equestrian center, and an events calendar packed with activities ranging from kayaking and sailing to yoga and a mini marathon. At $800 a night for a family of four, this is one of the more expensive spots on the list, but there's certainly no shortage of options for all ages.
2. The Somerset on Grace Bay - Turks and Caicos
As a parent, you may not feel comfortable spending an entire day without your child. Half-day programs are nice, but sometimes you just need a few hours to rest and recharge before diving back into the family fun. The kids club at The Somerset on Grace Bay is set up for just that occasion, with two daily two-hour sessions from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children ages 3 to 12 can get a little kid time with beach games, fabric painting, sandcastle competitions, treasure hunts, water relays, and more. Numerous reviewers have praised the Somerset employee who runs the kids club for their attentiveness and care for the children.
Meanwhile, parents can enjoy activities both on land and at sea, with horseback riding, snorkeling, and, if you're looking to add air to the mix, parasailing on offer. A one-bedroom townhome starts at $700 per night and is a great setup for a family of four, featuring a king-sized main bedroom and a lofted secondary sleeping area for the kids, plus two bathrooms that you can absolutely cover in sand daily. Some negative reviews did note a lack of upkeep in the rooms, however, with outdated furniture and minor repair work that needed to be done as recurring complaints.
1. Casa de Campo Resort & Villas - Dominican Republic
As a kid, having a golf cart included with the room likely seems incredible. As an adult, you might be slightly more on the fence about the idea (but maybe not enough that you won't enjoy every second of driving it around). Known for its trio of Pete Dye-designed golf courses, Casa de Campo bills itself as the "world's most celebrated resort."
The resort categorizes its kids clubs by age: toddlers (ages 1 to 3), kids (ages 4 to 6), and tweens (ages 7 to 12). Each section offers a half-day schedule for $44 per child or a full-day option at $72 per child, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Among the activities included are face painting and bubble parties for the toddlers, beach Olympics and water balloons for the kids, and pool time and sports tournaments for the tweens. Nanny services are also available upon request, and numerous positive reviews praise the kids club.
There's also plenty of full family fun like night golf, where adults and kids alike can hit colorful LED golf balls at illuminated targets on the driving range. The resort features three pool areas, two of which are open to kids. It's no water park, but they look like decent options to beat the island heat. Rooms start around $450 per night, but if you want the all-inclusive package, that number jumps to over $1,000 per night. Either way, you get that golf cart.
Methodology
We started our hunt for resorts by using the filters on Tripadvisor to narrow down the selection to family-friendly options with kids clubs. From there, we averaged out the ratings from Tripadvisor, Booking.com, and Google Maps. The lowest-ranked resort had a 4.26 average, while the top-ranked resort came in at 4.66, showing just how many quality choices there are in the Caribbean. To determine the rates listed, we took an imaginary family of four with two children, ages 5 and 10, on a three-night trip in mid-November. Remember to check the hurricane schedule before booking a Caribbean getaway when you go to plan your own vacation.