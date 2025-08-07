A Quaint Washington Town Holds The Secret To An Affordable Yet Luxurious Columbia River Gorge Getaway

The Columbia River Gorge, nestled between Washington and Oregon, is a picturesque location lined with unique, charming small towns. While towns like Stevenson draw visitors with luxe resorts and stunning scenery, there's a hidden gem about 45 minutes away that blends small-town charm with affordable adventure. Bingen, Washington, though often overshadowed by its larger, better-known neighbors like Hood River, is a welcoming community for people exploring the Pacific Northwest. With a population of around 900 residents, Bingen feels worlds away from the hustle of city life. Approximately an hour away from Portland, Oregon, Bingen is ideal for travelers seeking an affordable, low-key getaway.

With the gorge as the area's main attraction, Bingen has plenty of options for outdoor adventure. Approximately 20 minutes from Bingen is the Dog Mountain Trail, known for being a challenging but rewarding hike. The trail is especially popular during mid-April to mid-June, when the mountain blooms with colorful wildflowers. Considered one of the most picturesque trails on the Columbia River Gorge, this trail is a must-do for nature lovers.

The gorge offers countless water-based activities along its several rivers. One favorite pastime is rafting on the White Salmon River. This rafting adventure includes scenic stops along the way, such as the picturesque Husum Falls waterfall at the end of the trail. Another beloved activity is windsurfing on the Hood River, particularly at the Hatch, the most popular windsurfing spot along the gorge. The windy area draws novices and professionals alike, making it a fun place to learn or hone your skills.