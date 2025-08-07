A Quaint Washington Town Holds The Secret To An Affordable Yet Luxurious Columbia River Gorge Getaway
The Columbia River Gorge, nestled between Washington and Oregon, is a picturesque location lined with unique, charming small towns. While towns like Stevenson draw visitors with luxe resorts and stunning scenery, there's a hidden gem about 45 minutes away that blends small-town charm with affordable adventure. Bingen, Washington, though often overshadowed by its larger, better-known neighbors like Hood River, is a welcoming community for people exploring the Pacific Northwest. With a population of around 900 residents, Bingen feels worlds away from the hustle of city life. Approximately an hour away from Portland, Oregon, Bingen is ideal for travelers seeking an affordable, low-key getaway.
With the gorge as the area's main attraction, Bingen has plenty of options for outdoor adventure. Approximately 20 minutes from Bingen is the Dog Mountain Trail, known for being a challenging but rewarding hike. The trail is especially popular during mid-April to mid-June, when the mountain blooms with colorful wildflowers. Considered one of the most picturesque trails on the Columbia River Gorge, this trail is a must-do for nature lovers.
The gorge offers countless water-based activities along its several rivers. One favorite pastime is rafting on the White Salmon River. This rafting adventure includes scenic stops along the way, such as the picturesque Husum Falls waterfall at the end of the trail. Another beloved activity is windsurfing on the Hood River, particularly at the Hatch, the most popular windsurfing spot along the gorge. The windy area draws novices and professionals alike, making it a fun place to learn or hone your skills.
Stay at the unique Society Hotel Bingen
A trip to Bingen would not be complete without experiencing the Society Hotel, one of the most unique and inviting stays in the area. The history of the building adds to its charm — located in a former schoolhouse, this boutique hotel blends restored architecture with modern design, offering a stylish and welcoming atmosphere. Some of the original features from the building's inception in 1937 are still found around the hotel, such as the lobby's windows and the library's classroom chairs.
Located right above the Columbia River, the property offers flexible accommodations of all kinds. For a unique, hostel-style experience, guests can sty in one of the two bunk rooms, which feature 24 bunks equipped with privacy curtains and storage cubbies. This option is perfect for solo travelers or those seeking a more communal experience. Standard suites and spacious cabins are also available for larger groups, families, and those who prefer more privacy. This eclectic hotel is both luxurious and budget-friendly, with options to suit the needs of every traveler.
One of the hotel's biggest draws is its wellness facilities. The bathhouse and spa have a myriad of luxurious amenities, from an outdoor hot tub to an indoor saltwater soaking pool. After a relaxing trip to the spa, guests can enjoy the panoramic views of the surrounding Columbia River Gorge from the outdoor lounge. All overnight guests have complimentary access to the spa, but hourly rates are also available if you're visiting for the day. The hotel's cafe has a rotating selection of beverages, pastries, wines, and beers on tap, perfect for re-fueling after a day of adventures.
Bingen is a gateway to the Columbia River Gorge
Though Bingen is small, it's an excellent jumping-off point for exploring the Pacific Northwest. Learn about the Columbia River Gorge in the Gorge Heritage Museum, which offers fascinating insights about the area and its human history, alongside countless historic items and Native American artifacts.
The banks of the Columbia River Gorge are lined with stunning picturesque destinations, like the artsy city of White Salmon with a walkable downtown, located minutes down the road from Bingen. Just 15 minutes away in Underwood, Wannamaker Estate Vineyard is a a family-run winery that serves flavorful pours alongside stunning views of the mountains and gorge.
There is even more to see across the water. On the Oregon side of the gorge and a mere 15 minutes from Bingen is Mitchell Point Tunnel, a new pedestrian tunnel and major scenic highlight. Also on Oregon's side, approximately 40 minutes from Bingen, is Multnomah Falls. This picturesque location is steeped in Native American lore, and the waterfall remains active year round, making this a great place to visit in any season. A five-minute walk from the parking area is all that separates visitors from these one-of-a-kind views, making Multnomah Falls an easily-accessible wonder. All of this is just the beginning of what the Columbia River Gorge has to offer, and Bingen is the perfect place to start your adventure.