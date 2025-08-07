'America's Most Colorful Caverns' Are A Giant, Ethereal Subterranean Gem Hidden Beneath Ohio
Whoever first said that true beauty lies beneath the surface may have been inspired by the incredible environment hidden beneath the state of Ohio. After all, the Ohio Caverns in West Liberty, Ohio, are considered to be "America's most colorful." Visitors can take a 1-mile-long walking tour to experience the wonder of this underworld for themselves.
Discovered by a rural Ohio farmer in the 1880s, the Ohio Caverns are now a major tourist attraction hidden less than 60 miles from Columbus, the state's capital. They're also a hop, skip, and a jump from Granville, one of the most charming small towns in Ohio. The caverns are open year-round and feature a few different tours for visitors. The Natural Wonder Tour, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., offers visitors a look into the fascinating geological history of the caverns and how they turned into a natural site rivaling the wonders of the Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico.
The Historic Tour features areas of the underground space that were accessible between 1897 and 1925, which were reopened to the public in honor of the 100th anniversary of their discovery. Both the Natural and Historic tours last approximately 50 minutes and range from $12 to $36, depending on age, season, and tour type. Unsure of which tour to take? The Combo Tour offers discounted tickets and covers portions of both the Historic and the Natural Wonder tours. Winter tours are also available from October 1 to April 30, and offer a similar experience to the summer-only Combo Tour.
The Ohio Caverns' crystal king
The Ohio Caverns are just one of several striking underground caverns in Eastern America, but they house a truly distinct feature. Hanging quietly in the dark in the caverns is the largest stalactite in Ohio, known as the Crystal King. The stalactite measures 4 feet, 10 inches tall, and geologists say it has been growing for more than 250,000 years. It's one of countless other natural formations that are actively growing within the cave system, and guests are encouraged to bring cameras to capture their subterranean beauty.
The ongoing growth within the caverns is attributed to its climate, which remains a wet and constant 54 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of that, guests should dress appropriately — sweaters are recommended — and always wear closed-toe shoes. It's also recommended to arrive early, since tour group sizes are limited. Discounts are available for groups of 20 or more, and reservations for any of the tours can be made online at the official Ohio Caverns website.
Cavern tours are appropriate for all ages and are easily accessible. A flat, walkable path makes traversing the cave manageable, but visitors will need to climb the occasional set of stairs when entering and exiting the caverns. As the pathway is quite narrow in places, visitors are discouraged from bringing strollers with them. There is also a special Limestone Tour that offers a wheelchair-accessible journey through the subterranean wonder. The Ohio Caverns are open daily throughout the year, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.