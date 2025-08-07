'America's Most Colorful Caverns' Are A Giant, Ethereal Subterranean Gem Hidden Beneath Ohio

Whoever first said that true beauty lies beneath the surface may have been inspired by the incredible environment hidden beneath the state of Ohio. After all, the Ohio Caverns in West Liberty, Ohio, are considered to be "America's most colorful." Visitors can take a 1-mile-long walking tour to experience the wonder of this underworld for themselves.

Discovered by a rural Ohio farmer in the 1880s, the Ohio Caverns are now a major tourist attraction hidden less than 60 miles from Columbus, the state's capital. They're also a hop, skip, and a jump from Granville, one of the most charming small towns in Ohio. The caverns are open year-round and feature a few different tours for visitors. The Natural Wonder Tour, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., offers visitors a look into the fascinating geological history of the caverns and how they turned into a natural site rivaling the wonders of the Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico.

The Historic Tour features areas of the underground space that were accessible between 1897 and 1925, which were reopened to the public in honor of the 100th anniversary of their discovery. Both the Natural and Historic tours last approximately 50 minutes and range from $12 to $36, depending on age, season, and tour type. Unsure of which tour to take? The Combo Tour offers discounted tickets and covers portions of both the Historic and the Natural Wonder tours. Winter tours are also available from October 1 to April 30, and offer a similar experience to the summer-only Combo Tour.