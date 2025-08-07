This Old School California Coastal Town Has Sensational Beaches, Antique Storefronts, And Farm-Fresh Feasts

Downtown Arroyo Grande feels like stepping into another era, in the best way. Known locally as the Village, Arroyo Grande's downtown area is a charming mix of antique stores, quirky boutiques, and vintage storefronts. For incredible jewelry finds, don't miss out on Wovan, a local business dedicated to creating beautiful, handmade goods. The clay earrings are to die for, especially those in the aptly named Beach collection. For antique hunting, you can't go amiss with a search at The Green Vase Antiques. The building itself is a restored cottage from 1886, so even if you don't find a new antique item for your home, you'll still be immersed in history.

After a cozy morning exploring all the shops Arroyo Grande has to offer, it's time to indulge in the fantastic food and drinks scene. Food here focuses on local, farm-fresh ingredients. Think wholesome, nourishing vibes. Stop by the two weekly farmers markets on Wednesdays and Saturdays to stock up on homegrown vegetables and seasonal flowers, before stopping by the ever-popular Mule Bakery for some vanilla bean scones, which one Google reviewer claimed was "Probably the best vanilla scone [they] have ever had."

For a cozy, sit-down spot, enjoy a mix of seasonal menus, as many local restaurants source their produce from nearby farms, such as Michelin-mentioned restaurant Ember. Ember serves up wood-fired Italian-inspired food, all from ingredients found along California's Central Coast. It's the perfect way to round off a day of beach-hopping and vintage treasure hunting in Arroyo Grande. After exploring Arroyo Grande, make sure to make the 20-minute drive to San Luis Obispo, the California city known for its outdoor adventures and wine scene.