One Of The Most Beautiful Lakes In Nevada Is Tucked Just Off A Scenic Highway Near Tahoe Surrounded By Aspens
Nevada's side of Lake Tahoe has some of the region's greatest draws. You can embark on the perfect family-friendly road trip through idyllic beaches and ski centers, and relax and unwind in the chic resort town of Incline Village. Then there's always the option of seeking out what's surely one of the Battle Born State's most beautiful bodies of water, which lies just off a panoramic driving route amid the woodlands and peaks of eastern Tahoe. Its name? Spooner Lake.
Spreading across 78 acres of high Sierra Nevada backcountry, this patch of shimmering blue unfolds in the midst of its own vast nature reserve. Spooner Lake State Park is filled with dense aspen forests that are woven together by 50 miles of marked hiking paths. It's a haven for cross-country skiing when the snow falls, a prime spot for fishing come the warmer months, and a veritable wonderland for anyone who likes rugged mountain landscapes.
Getting here is part of the fun. Spooner sits just a whisker east of the shores of Lake Tahoe, along a particularly picturesque stretch of the Lake Tahoe National Scenic Byway, itself a 28-mile run of lakeside cruising that's replete with visions of evergreen forests and snapshots of Tahoe's turquoise-tinted bays. You can also drive down from Carson City in around 20 minutes, or the walkable food and arts hub of Reno in about 45 minutes. Reno also has the closest major airport — the Reno-Tahoe International Airport — which has links to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, and more.
Hiking trails at Spooner Lake
Looking to explore by foot? Take the easy-access Spooner Lake Trail. It goes the whole way around the water in a 2.5 miles loop that passes through pine woods and aspens that turn blazing shades of yellow and ochre during the fall, offering plenty of quintessential Tahoe scenery without demanding too much effort. Several hikers on AllTrails claimed the trail was a great spot for a picnic and a family-friendly hike.
But the loop could be just the beginning of a much longer day of trekking if you want it to be. A whole medley of different paths shoot off from Spooner Lake, leading you deeper and higher into the Nevadan wilderness. For one, a section of the 165-mile-long Tahoe Rim Trail, accessible from Spooner Summit just east of Spooner Lake, promises a 12-mile adventure that goes deep within the rocky peaks and woods of the Carson Range.
The Flume Trail also starts in Spooner Lake State Park. It's often ranked among the most spectacular paths on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, and it deserves the praise! Following the path of a historic water canal built to move lumber to silver mines back in the 19th century, the Flume is a montage of colossal pines and creeks that regularly offers up sweeping panoramas of the Sierra Nevada. But be aware: It's a mixed-use trail, so don't be surprised if you see mountain bikers whiz by. Overall, Spooner Lake and its surroundings are a great option for those looking for the Lake Tahoe experience without having to put up with Lake Tahoe crowds.