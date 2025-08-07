One Of The Most Beautiful Lakes In Nevada Is Tucked Just Off A Scenic Highway Near Tahoe Surrounded By Aspens

Nevada's side of Lake Tahoe has some of the region's greatest draws. You can embark on the perfect family-friendly road trip through idyllic beaches and ski centers, and relax and unwind in the chic resort town of Incline Village. Then there's always the option of seeking out what's surely one of the Battle Born State's most beautiful bodies of water, which lies just off a panoramic driving route amid the woodlands and peaks of eastern Tahoe. Its name? Spooner Lake.

Spreading across 78 acres of high Sierra Nevada backcountry, this patch of shimmering blue unfolds in the midst of its own vast nature reserve. Spooner Lake State Park is filled with dense aspen forests that are woven together by 50 miles of marked hiking paths. It's a haven for cross-country skiing when the snow falls, a prime spot for fishing come the warmer months, and a veritable wonderland for anyone who likes rugged mountain landscapes.

Getting here is part of the fun. Spooner sits just a whisker east of the shores of Lake Tahoe, along a particularly picturesque stretch of the Lake Tahoe National Scenic Byway, itself a 28-mile run of lakeside cruising that's replete with visions of evergreen forests and snapshots of Tahoe's turquoise-tinted bays. You can also drive down from Carson City in around 20 minutes, or the walkable food and arts hub of Reno in about 45 minutes. Reno also has the closest major airport — the Reno-Tahoe International Airport — which has links to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, and more.