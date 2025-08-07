This Baja Resort Has Crystal Clear-Water, World-Class Golfing, And Incredible Snorkeling And Diving

Baja California Sur's best-kept secret is the small town of Loreto. Located along the peninsula's east coast, it's got a rich cultural history, great food, and fantastic beaches. And just offshore is the "aquarium of the world," Loreto Bay National Marine Park, home to an incredible amount of marine biodiversity.

But if you're looking for one of the best places to stay when you're in the area, Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto is the most luxurious option. The resort is about a 30-minute drive or shuttle ride from Loreto's attractions, and features an award-winning golf course, massive spa, multiple restaurants, pools, and more.

All of the 181 guest rooms are suites, with options ranging from one to four bedrooms. Many offer ocean views, balconies or terraces, and even private hot tubs. You can opt to book the room with no extra features, or if you're someone who knows how to choose an all-inclusive resort for your travel style, the hotel has just the right option for you. Villa del Palmar's all-inclusive plan includes dining at all four resort restaurants and its two bars, as well as free access to amenities like kayaks and paddleboards.