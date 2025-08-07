This Baja Resort Has Crystal Clear-Water, World-Class Golfing, And Incredible Snorkeling And Diving
Baja California Sur's best-kept secret is the small town of Loreto. Located along the peninsula's east coast, it's got a rich cultural history, great food, and fantastic beaches. And just offshore is the "aquarium of the world," Loreto Bay National Marine Park, home to an incredible amount of marine biodiversity.
But if you're looking for one of the best places to stay when you're in the area, Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto is the most luxurious option. The resort is about a 30-minute drive or shuttle ride from Loreto's attractions, and features an award-winning golf course, massive spa, multiple restaurants, pools, and more.
All of the 181 guest rooms are suites, with options ranging from one to four bedrooms. Many offer ocean views, balconies or terraces, and even private hot tubs. You can opt to book the room with no extra features, or if you're someone who knows how to choose an all-inclusive resort for your travel style, the hotel has just the right option for you. Villa del Palmar's all-inclusive plan includes dining at all four resort restaurants and its two bars, as well as free access to amenities like kayaks and paddleboards.
Activities at sea and on land at Villa del Palmar
One of the highlights of the Villa del Palmar is its location along the Sea of Cortez and Loreto Bay National Marine Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The water is beautifully blue and clear, and wildlife like whales, dolphins, sea lions, and a variety of birds frequent the area. Take a boat tour to explore the five islands that make up the park and go snorkeling among coral reefs and schools of colorful fish. The scuba diving here is world-class. With Danzante Tours, a tour group catering exclusively to guests of the resort, both new and experienced scuba divers can explore the incredibly beautiful underwater world that's just offshore.
Another big draw is the golf course. TPC Danzante Bay is an 18-hole course created by famed golf course architect Rees Jones. It's truly a bucket list course for golfers, and while the entire course is gorgeous, its most famous spot is the 17th hole, positioned on the cliffs overlooking the water.
The resort also features courts for tennis and pickleball, a grouping of resort pools arranged in the shape of a sea turtle, and an adults-only pool. Villa del Palmar provides several wellness activities, too, like beach yoga and meditation. And if you're visiting as a family, there's a kids' club for young children and teens. After a day of golfing or exploring on the water, you can relax at the Sabila Spa. It's 39,000 square feet, and it offers numerous massage and body treatment options, along with manicures and pedicures.