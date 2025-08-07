Palm Springs' Most Instagrammable Stay Is A Boutique, Kitsch Hotel With Themed Rooms Near Vintage Shops

Palm Springs is known for midcentury modern architecture, vintage design, vibrant arts scene, pool parties, and LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere. Once referred to as "Hollywood's Desert Playground" during cinema's Golden Age, it's just 100 miles away from Los Angeles — the perfect getaway for Angelenos and one of the top experiences people love in Southern California. No structure fits the quintessential Palm Springs vision more than Trixie Motel, a seven-room, bubblegum-pink paradise.

Opened in 2022, Trixie Motel starred in an eponymous television show (now streaming on HBO) while undergoing a transformative renovation by its owners, drag queen Trixie Mattel, AKA Brian Firkus, and her then-partner, David Silver. Mattel became a pop culture sensation in 2015 when she competed on Season 7 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and later won Season 3 of "All Stars." She spun her fame into a web series, YouTube channel, and cosmetics line rooted in her "camp diva" drag persona, full of flair and kitsch. In 2020, she and Silver decided to go all-in on a 70-year old, decrepit motel and do what Mattel does best: A makeover.

Palm Springs glows with midcentury gems and unique hotels, but Trixie Motel is a true standout, with its vibrant exterior, themed rooms — with names like Yeehaw Cowgirl and Malibu Barbara –bold patterns and prints, and a mix of vintage and custom furniture. At every turn are picture-perfect backdrops: A cactus garden, café and bar, and, of course, a chic pool. And the true genius? Social media loves advertising this work of art, although guests insist it's "not just a pretty face." Quality amenities include complimentary breakfast and vinyl records available to borrow. Rooms range from the low $300s to the low $600s per night, as of this writing.