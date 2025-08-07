Palm Springs' Most Instagrammable Stay Is A Boutique, Kitsch Hotel With Themed Rooms Near Vintage Shops
Palm Springs is known for midcentury modern architecture, vintage design, vibrant arts scene, pool parties, and LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere. Once referred to as "Hollywood's Desert Playground" during cinema's Golden Age, it's just 100 miles away from Los Angeles — the perfect getaway for Angelenos and one of the top experiences people love in Southern California. No structure fits the quintessential Palm Springs vision more than Trixie Motel, a seven-room, bubblegum-pink paradise.
Opened in 2022, Trixie Motel starred in an eponymous television show (now streaming on HBO) while undergoing a transformative renovation by its owners, drag queen Trixie Mattel, AKA Brian Firkus, and her then-partner, David Silver. Mattel became a pop culture sensation in 2015 when she competed on Season 7 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and later won Season 3 of "All Stars." She spun her fame into a web series, YouTube channel, and cosmetics line rooted in her "camp diva" drag persona, full of flair and kitsch. In 2020, she and Silver decided to go all-in on a 70-year old, decrepit motel and do what Mattel does best: A makeover.
Palm Springs glows with midcentury gems and unique hotels, but Trixie Motel is a true standout, with its vibrant exterior, themed rooms — with names like Yeehaw Cowgirl and Malibu Barbara –bold patterns and prints, and a mix of vintage and custom furniture. At every turn are picture-perfect backdrops: A cactus garden, café and bar, and, of course, a chic pool. And the true genius? Social media loves advertising this work of art, although guests insist it's "not just a pretty face." Quality amenities include complimentary breakfast and vinyl records available to borrow. Rooms range from the low $300s to the low $600s per night, as of this writing.
Hunt for vintage finds like Trixie Mattel's flamingo lamps in the Palm Springs vintage mecca
You may never want to leave the luxury of Trixie Motel — and you certainly don't have to, with everything you need bundled into one pink wonderland. But Palm Springs is brimming with vintage shops and retro stores, making shopping one of the best things to do while on vacation in the breathtaking city. In fact, Lonely Planet called it one of the "five best vintage shopping cities in the U.S.," and there are plenty of places to choose from. Trixie Mattel herself went shopping in Palm Springs during Season 1 of her hotel renovation show, accompanied by none other than hospitality guru and reality TV personality, Lisa Vanderpump. In the show, Vanderpump insists on purchasing a set of flamingo lamps, setting the tone for developing Trixie Motel's room themes.
You don't have to be furnishing a hotel to enjoy the vintage offerings of Palm Springs. Start at Antique Galleries of Palm Springs, a 12,000 square-foot, museum-level collection featuring over 30 vendors and thousands of artifacts, from appliances to apparel. Next, try Mitchells for vintage designer-label clothing and accessories (as well as some lesser-known, but no less chic, options). Mitchells made it onto Vogue's "best vintage stores in Palm Springs," so you know it's a step above your average consignment shop. The Estate Sale Co. in East Palm Springs is exactly as its name implies: One giant treasure trove that spans multiple rooms. Iconic Atomic has that curated Palm Springs aesthetic, selling items exclusively from the 1950s through the 1970s. For your classic, grunge-style thrift store, Revivals in Palm Springs is, thrifters claim, usually more hit than miss, and you can sign up for its newsletter to receive discounts.