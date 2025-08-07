California's Underrated Sequoia Tree State Park Hides In The Sierra Nevada Mountains To Swim, Camp, And Hike

Glimpsing a giant sequoia has to be one of the first things on a California bucket list. These colossal trees can grow to 300 feet tall and weigh more than 640 tons. Add to that the fact that they stand only in one of the Golden State's most alluring corners, lining the western edge of the iconic Sierra Nevada. You can spot them on the winding and breathtaking Kings Canyon Scenic Byway or tread beneath them in the ancient groves of legendary Yosemite National Park. You could also explore the lesser-known Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

The clue is in the name. The state-managed preserve holds not one, but two great stands of sequoias, which together number more than 1,000 specimens of the tree species. Naturally, they're the headline act, but there's a whole load more to boot — think gurgling rivers fed by mountain snowmelt, wildflower meadows that burst to life in the spring and summer, and campgrounds set deep within the forests.

Calaveras Big Trees State Park straddles the Ebbetts Pass Scenic Byway, a snaking route that crosses the Sierra Nevada from west to east. That byway is often closed to through traffic in the winter months, but only farther up the route from Calaveras, at Lake Alpine. That means accessing the state park from the western side of the Sierra Nevada is a safer bet. Expect a drive time of about 30 minutes from California's adventure-filled Gold Country, and just a touch over two hours from the Sacramento International Airport.