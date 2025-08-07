The Ultra-Glam Las Vegas Casino Resort With Sky-High Strip And Sphere Views, Star Chefs, And Luxe Shopping

Shimmering in neon lights, lively bars, and high-rolling casinos, Las Vegas is well-deserving of its title as the number one party city in America. After all, not only is it a fun place to play, but it's also a magical place to stay. Boasting everything from famous downtown hotels with upscale amenities and retro charm to all-suite luxury hotels with world-class restaurants, Sin City is brimming with destinations to complement an action-packed getaway.

If you're looking for a glamorous retreat on the Strip with sky-high city views, sleekly-appointed rooms, and a paradise of luxe amenities, look no further than Fontainebleau Las Vegas. With a towering 67 stories over Las Vegas Boulevard, the illustrious resort raises the bar to transcendental heights for overnight accommodations. Flourishing in a contemporary minimalist design with gracious touches of glitz and glam, Fontainebleau opened its doors in 2023 on the Strip, and truly has a little bit of everything to offer.

So, to step into a world where thrilling nightlife, luxury spa treatments, fine dining, and upscale shopping opportunities collide under one roof, now's the time to book your fantasy stay at Fontainebleau.