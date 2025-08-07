The Ultra-Glam Las Vegas Casino Resort With Sky-High Strip And Sphere Views, Star Chefs, And Luxe Shopping
Shimmering in neon lights, lively bars, and high-rolling casinos, Las Vegas is well-deserving of its title as the number one party city in America. After all, not only is it a fun place to play, but it's also a magical place to stay. Boasting everything from famous downtown hotels with upscale amenities and retro charm to all-suite luxury hotels with world-class restaurants, Sin City is brimming with destinations to complement an action-packed getaway.
If you're looking for a glamorous retreat on the Strip with sky-high city views, sleekly-appointed rooms, and a paradise of luxe amenities, look no further than Fontainebleau Las Vegas. With a towering 67 stories over Las Vegas Boulevard, the illustrious resort raises the bar to transcendental heights for overnight accommodations. Flourishing in a contemporary minimalist design with gracious touches of glitz and glam, Fontainebleau opened its doors in 2023 on the Strip, and truly has a little bit of everything to offer.
So, to step into a world where thrilling nightlife, luxury spa treatments, fine dining, and upscale shopping opportunities collide under one roof, now's the time to book your fantasy stay at Fontainebleau.
Rooms with a view at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Standing across from Circus Circus on the south end of the Strip, Fontainebleau is close enough to the action of Vegas' pulsating nightlife, yet far enough away to feel like a private oasis. Inside, there are 3,644 rooms to choose from — each boasting their own decadently-appointed flavors with spectacular views to match.
If you're dreaming of a picturesque mountainscape, settle into a serene Bleau Room. Alternatively, for unparalleled views of the Strip and the famous Sphere glowing in the distance, upgrade to a glimmering Platinum Room. To indulge in a regal retreat and sleep like a king (or queen), splurge on a Royal Suite, which features over 900 square feet of palatial living space and two full baths. That said, most grand are the Fleur de Lis Suites & Penthouses, the largest of which boasts 10,000 square feet, six beds, and ensuite spa and butler services.
No matter which room you choose, you'll have an array of elegant touches at the touch of a room key — including well-stocked mini bars, in-room dining service, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious seating areas adorned with chic lounge furniture. And, if you can tear yourself away from your beautiful room, you'll find a wonder-filled world of upscale amenities to explore throughout the property.
Indulge in a paradise of amenities at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
At Fontainebleau, the dining options are as abundant as a Vegas-style all-you-can-eat buffet. Sample from 32 restaurants and bars offering everything from casual bites to elevated dining experiences. With fancy pub grub and sprawling walls graced with TV screens, The Tavern is the prime spot for sports lovers. Meanwhile, Papi Steak exudes Old Hollywood glamour with velvet-clad decor, sizzling steaks, and nightly live entertainment for a more elegant affair. Another dining gem is Mother Wolf, whose acclaimed chef, Evan Funke, serves top-tier Romana-inspired cuisine on a metaphorical silver platter. For drinks, every hour is a happy hour at Bleau Bar. Sparkling under an opulent crystal chandelier, the 24-hour lounge pours classic cocktails in sophisticated surroundings.
There are plenty of other ways to sip in the nightlife at Fontainebleau. World-class entertainment awaits in the BleauLive Theater, whose headliners comprise an impressive range of touring artists — including Grammy award-winners and classic rock icons. If you're craving a classic Vegas nightclub experience, dance the night away at LIV Las Vegas, or party under the sun at LIV Beach, a seasonal outdoor day club with French Riviera vibes. Of course, there's also the Fontainebleau's casino, which features over 1,3000 slot machines and 150 table games to try your luck.
Finally, if you're aiming to dress to impress, Fontainebleau offers a paradise of luxury boutiques. Get your Gucci on at the shopping plaza's lower level, and accessorize with Ora on the second floor to take your look to the next level. For posh swimwear, dive into Aquamarine before dipping into the Oasis Pool, which shimmers in six sprawling acres encircled by poolside bars and restaurants.