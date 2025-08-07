California's Hot Springs In San Pedro Offer Abandoned Hotel Ruins, Beachfront Beauty, And Recreation

During the late 19th century and the early 20th century, hot spring resorts were springing up all over the country. Due to the alleged healing properties of geothermal waters — which were believed to magically cure a vast array of medical ailments — water-based wellness retreats became so popular that, by the 1930s, there were around 2,000 hot and cold spring resorts across the nation. Today, many of the once-bubbling resorts have since been transformed into modern establishments – like Oregon's The Lodge, a historic springs lodge with an eerie once-abandoned history. Meanwhile, others have been practically erased from the map, leaving behind nothing more than a collection of ruins in their wake.

One such abandoned resort exists off the coast of San Pedro, California. Tucked between Manhattan Beach and Long Beach — which hides "America's coolest airport," Long Beach Airport (LGB) — what was once the White Point Hot Spring Hotel is now a hidden seaside gem with picnic spots, recreational activities, and dreamy beachfront views. If it weren't for the 12 brass plaques dotting the park, you might never suspect the land's colorful history, or learn about the majestic wellness resort that once stood there.