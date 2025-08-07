California's Hot Springs In San Pedro Offer Abandoned Hotel Ruins, Beachfront Beauty, And Recreation
During the late 19th century and the early 20th century, hot spring resorts were springing up all over the country. Due to the alleged healing properties of geothermal waters — which were believed to magically cure a vast array of medical ailments — water-based wellness retreats became so popular that, by the 1930s, there were around 2,000 hot and cold spring resorts across the nation. Today, many of the once-bubbling resorts have since been transformed into modern establishments – like Oregon's The Lodge, a historic springs lodge with an eerie once-abandoned history. Meanwhile, others have been practically erased from the map, leaving behind nothing more than a collection of ruins in their wake.
One such abandoned resort exists off the coast of San Pedro, California. Tucked between Manhattan Beach and Long Beach — which hides "America's coolest airport," Long Beach Airport (LGB) — what was once the White Point Hot Spring Hotel is now a hidden seaside gem with picnic spots, recreational activities, and dreamy beachfront views. If it weren't for the 12 brass plaques dotting the park, you might never suspect the land's colorful history, or learn about the majestic wellness resort that once stood there.
The history of White Point Hot Spring Hotel
Although the land itself was settled by Spanish explorers around 1770, the geothermal sulfur hot springs underneath weren't uncovered until the early 20th century. In 1917, the Tagimi brothers bought the land in partnership with Ramon Sepúlveda and began constructing a resort around the springs. After completing the project in 1925, the resort consisted of a two-story hotel, bath house, restaurant, cabins, and a sulfur-spring plunge pool overlooking the ocean. A popular retreat for Japanese-Americans, the resort thrived until the Long Beach earthquake of 1933, with a magnitude of 6.4, heavily damaged the property and sulfur water pumps — ultimately leading to its demise.
Today, only a few structural fragments of the White Point Hot Spring Hotel remain, as well as the concrete water fountain that ornamented the center of the resort by the outdoor saltwater pool. Marked by a historical plaque, the phantom fountain stands as a remnant of the hot springs' vibrant past, quietly overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island in the distance.
Exploring White Point today
In 1997, the abandoned resort was revitalized into the beachside park complex that stands today. Picnic tables loom under picturesque palm trees, and a children's playground complete with slides and a swing set stands in the place of the hotel and spa. A parking lot behind the playground provides ample opportunities for parking, while another parking lot sits at the end of a steep road past the bluffs and allows easy access to the beach.
At low tide, the rocky pools that dot the sandy beach are abundant with marine life, and you can expect to see everything from sea cucumbers to moray eels. If you're looking to explore a little deeper, the area is great for snorkeling and diving opportunities at high tide.
If you'd rather stick to dry land, you can take an easy 0.8-mile hike along the Grasslands Trail, which loops around the White Point Nature Preserve — an area of restored coastal grasses blooming with colorful California sunflowers and sagebrush. Alternatively, the moderate 0.8-mile Vista Trail boasts over 90,000 coastal plants and majestic views of Catalina Island at the top. When you've worked up an appetite, make sure to venture into San Pedro where you'll find SoCal's legendary "You Buy, We Fry" fish market, a historic award-winning seafood lover's mecca.