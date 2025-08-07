Between Chicago And Fort Wayne Is An Underrated Walkable Downtown Full Of Creative Boutiques, Antiques, And Charm
Owing to its strategic location bordering four states (Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio), Indiana lies at the "crossroads of America". Its northern region stands out for its scenic small towns and distinct terrain. Before European and American settlement, it was an area of mostly undisturbed prairie grasslands dotted with woodland islands called prairie groves. Today you'll find an undulating landscape of fertile farmland interspersed with emerald hills and flat brown plains. South of the Michigan-Indiana border, there's a city in the northern region with a population of approximately 7,000 that exudes small-town charm.
Spanning Elkhart County and situated between Chicago and Fort Wayne, Nappanee was founded in 1874, driven by the arrival of the B&O railroad, and is just one of many wildly underrated Indiana cities. With early roots in onion crops and the logging and sawmill industries, Nappanee boasts a rich cultural heritage in agriculture and handcrafted cabinetry. In fact, Amish homesteads where farming and woodworking are daily practices are sprinkled throughout the tranquil surroundings. And you're guaranteed to see their horse-drawn buggies navigating the streets around the downtown area. Perhaps nowhere in Nappanee charms as much as the underrated downtown with its square at the intersection of Main and Market streets. Nappanee's heart offers plenty of quaint boutiques and specialty shops where you can browse for handcrafted country treasures. It's also the place to go antiquing and soak up some local history: Peruse museum exhibits, learn about the Amish lifestyle, and view architecture listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Whether you're looking to shop or explore, the city's walkable downtown is a great place to do both.
Nappanee's rural retailers offer unique shopping and tasty treats
When it comes to shopping, Nappanee is a delightful contradiction of sorts. You'll find a variety of charming stores for a fun shop-till-you-drop experience — some carefully curated with unique homespun crafts, others brimming with one-of-a-kind antiques, and several offering modern, quality essentials. Head to Coppes Commons, where you'll find Amish goods and the Coppes Legacy museum, both housed within an 1887 furniture factory. Pick from 40 flavors of gourmet popcorn, snack on old-fashioned twist pretzels and filled cupcakes, and stop in Dutch Lady Antiques for antique china and handmade collectibles. Among the other Coppes Commons boutiques are Paper & Pearls for unique party decorations and Parlor No. 3 which sells botanical bath products. Nappanee is known for its furniture craftsmanship incorporating traditional woodworking techniques and solid hardwoods, and you can learn about this history of Hoosier kitchen cabinetry at Coppes Commons' on-site museum.
If you're interested in buying handcrafted furniture and artisan home decor, you can shop for heirloom-quality Amish woodworks and seasonal home accents such as hand-stitched quilts at Homestyle Furniture Shoppe. At Vintage Haus, choose from new and gently used furniture and artisan camel milk soaps and lotions. If you're in Nappanee for antiquing, in addition to Dutch Lady, Amishland antiques (open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment) is another good option for furniture, art, and collectibles. Whether you're an avid browser or just looking for a cherished memento, Nappanee has it all. Shop K.E.Y. boutique for comfortable loungewear, crossbody bags, and cute costume jewelry. For a sweet treat, stop in Veni's Sweet Shop for some handmade turtle fudge and bring home a souvenir box of assorted chocolates or truffles.
Local history and charm meld seamlessly in downtown Nappanee
Shopping the walkable downtown of Nappanee is not just an activity; it's an experience. When you discover the area's rural charm and peaceful ambiance, it's easy to understand why Nappanee's official slogan is "Embrace the Pace." Each summer since 2006, the Nappanee Chamber of Commerce has hosted Embrace the Pace days. Several July days are devoted to city-wide garage sales, merchant specials, and a Friday Fest event with food trucks, live music, and local artisans selling their crafts. The downtown also plays host to Nappanee's annual September Apple Festival, where aside from enjoying fun events and entertainment galore, you can shop for myriad apple products such as apple fry pies, apple cider, and apple dumplings.
To keep the kids entertained, shop Thingamabaubles, a toy wonderland of games, arts and crafts, candy, and more, located in a historic early-1900s building. Savage Cards & Collectibles offers everything from Pokeman cards to vintage comic books and video games to collectible action figures. When you've worked up an appetite boutique hopping, the downtown has plenty of restaurants and cafes to satisfy your taste buds. Stop in Main Street Roasters for a latte and cinnamon roll, or dine at Ruhe152 which has its own brewery and distillery and serves Italian classics in a transformed 100-year-old building that won an Indiana Builders Association award for its architectural creativity.
While Nappanee is just one charming city with a downtown of shops, it's conveniently located within driving distance of popular urban centers such as South Bend (28 miles), Chicago (108 miles), Indianapolis (140 miles), and Fort Wayne (59 miles). If you're flying into Indiana, Goshen Municipal Airport (KGSH) is 15 miles away, and South Bend International Airport is the closest major airport, only 40 minutes' drive from Nappanee. To see more of Indiana, head to one of America's largest Amish communities, Shipshewana, a 45-minute drive away.