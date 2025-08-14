Arkansas' Largest Lake With Over 200 Islands Is A Postcard-Worthy Diving, Swimming, And Boating Paradise

Arkansas' abundant, natural beauty is wildly underrated, with plenty of hidden gems. Lake Ouachita — one of the southern state's crystal-clear lakes ideal for snorkeling and scuba diving — is a great example. Spanning over 40,000 acres, it's the largest lake in Arkansas and ranks among the cleanest in the nation. No wonder it's a haven for water activities, like diving, swimming, and fishing. Plus, its calm waters and over 200 islands make it one of the best spots for boating.

Another highlight? All 1,300 miles of the lake's shoreline are encircled by the beautiful Ouachita National Forest. Imagine the landscape: glassy, blue waters surrounded by lush views and serene wildlife sounds. You'd think a destination like this — beautifully tucked into nature's lap — is hard to get to, but that's not true. The nearest airport is Hot Springs Memorial Field Airport, and from there, it's a 20- to 30-minute drive to the lake's many access points via highways US-270 or US-70.

A popular starting point is Lake Ouachita State Park, located 15 miles away from Hot Springs. It offers campsites, cabins, guided excursion tours, and marinas for boats and kayaks. It's essential to plan your visit carefully, given the lake's vast size and the numerous outdoor activities available. That said, Lake Ouachita makes slow living enticing, and it's perfectly fine to set up camp along the shoreline or in the forest and commune with nature for the entire trip.