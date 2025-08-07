This Thrill-Filled North Carolina Byway Winds By Exhilarating Rapids, Hair-Raising Ziplines, And Waterfall Hikes
If you've been looking for your next outdoor adventure, the Nantahala Byway (otherwise known as U.S. Highway 74) has river rapids, mountain hikes, zipline tours, and waterfall views that are sure to excite even the most seasoned explorers. While many consider this 41-mile section of highway as sitting roughly between Bryson City and Marble, North Carolina, other sources like the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area website claim the route actually starts in Whittier (slightly east of Bryson City), making it 43 miles. The area is home to the Nantahala, Pisgah, Croatan, and Uwharrie National Forests, and the byway winds through the famed Blue Ridge Mountains, just south of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
This area packs a lot of power for a small space. With around 10 outfitters for whitewater rafting and kayaking, canopy tours, and dozens of nearby trails, you could easily turn a weekend trip into a full week (or longer) of excitement. If you're not a local, there are limited flights into Western Carolina Regional Airport, which will take you right onto this scenic byway. You can also fly into Asheville Regional Airport, just a little over an hour away from Bryson City, or take the longer scenic route (about 2.5 hours) from Knoxville through Great Smoky Mountains National Park and experience the fun of Knoxville's historic downtown before you explore the mountains.
Best adventures near the Nantahala Byway
There are dozens of things to do around the Nantahala Byway, but by far the most common attraction is water sports. The most easygoing option is paddling or boating on Fontana Lake, but even on the peaceful water you can find several spots on the 240-mile shoreline to hop on jet skis or a motorboat, or have a fun afternoon on a pontoon. If you're looking for more action, you can take whitewater rafting tours (each about two hours or longer) from several companies along the Nantahala River. Both guided or unguided tours have a range of Class I to Class III rapids (and beyond) in some parts. You can also go on zipline and Jeep tours, or even do gem mining if you really want a unique experience.
There are also hiking trails galore. Short trails like the one to Juney Whank Falls are often part of larger trails like the Deep Creek Falls Trail, which passes three waterfalls: Tom Branch Falls, Indian Creek Falls, and Juney Whank Falls. This trail also intersects with the Noland Divide trail, which offers sweeping views at Lonesome Pine Overlook. There are also options for even longer, potentially multi-day trails, like the Lakeshore Trail, which is 33 miles. The Nantahala Outdoor Center is also a hub for adventurers, and the nearby bridge is a part of the Appalachian Trail. Bryson City's webpage also has an entire section dedicated to waterfall views, and if you're still hungry for more, you can catch around 200 if you add the Mountain Waters Scenic Byway to your summer road trip, which branches off from the Nantahala Byway near Almond, North Carolina.
Places to rest and stay near the Nantahala Byway
With all of the things to do, you could spend a whole vacation outdoors, but if you need a day inside, check out Bryson City. You can go to their freshwater aquarium, do some shopping, or grab some food from one of the more than 40 eateries nearby including highly-rated choices like River's End Restaurant or Pasqualino's Italian. If you've exhausted yourself with too much fun, you can hop on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in Bryson City and rest your body as you watch the scenery go by.
Whether you want camping, glamping, yurts, or cabins — or even a more civilized hotel stay -– you can explore the Nantahala Byway and sleep in comfort. If you want to stay in the byway area, you can find plenty of campgrounds near Bryson City and dotted along the highway, as well as nicer places like Sky Ridge Yurts and Nantahala Village Resort, and even glamping experiences. For day trip excursions with all your creature comforts, you can also sleep at one of Asheville's various hotels, which range from basic accommodations to upscale stays like the chic and historic Omni Grove Park Inn. No matter where you stay, this hidden gem is sure to be an exciting adventure, and you're unlikely to run out of things to do whether your stay is a day, a week, or longer.