This Thrill-Filled North Carolina Byway Winds By Exhilarating Rapids, Hair-Raising Ziplines, And Waterfall Hikes

There are dozens of things to do around the Nantahala Byway, but by far the most common attraction is water sports. The most easygoing option is paddling or boating on Fontana Lake, but even on the peaceful water you can find several spots on the 240-mile shoreline to hop on jet skis or a motorboat, or have a fun afternoon on a pontoon. If you're looking for more action, you can take whitewater rafting tours (each about two hours or longer) from several companies along the Nantahala River. Both guided or unguided tours have a range of Class I to Class III rapids (and beyond) in some parts. You can also go on zipline and Jeep tours, or even do gem mining if you really want a unique experience.

There are also hiking trails galore. Short trails like the one to Juney Whank Falls are often part of larger trails like the Deep Creek Falls Trail, which passes three waterfalls: Tom Branch Falls, Indian Creek Falls, and Juney Whank Falls. This trail also intersects with the Noland Divide trail, which offers sweeping views at Lonesome Pine Overlook. There are also options for even longer, potentially multi-day trails, like the Lakeshore Trail, which is 33 miles. The Nantahala Outdoor Center is also a hub for adventurers, and the nearby bridge is a part of the Appalachian Trail. Bryson City's webpage also has an entire section dedicated to waterfall views, and if you're still hungry for more, you can catch around 200 if you add the Mountain Waters Scenic Byway to your summer road trip, which branches off from the Nantahala Byway near Almond, North Carolina.