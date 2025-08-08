Rick Steves Exposes What Italian Restaurants Do Very Differently Than American Ones

A friend of Rick Steves notes that if a customer complains about a meal or the service in America, they are rewarded with either a discounted meal or an incentive to return to the restaurant. In Italy, however, you catch more flies with honey than vinegar. If you compliment the food or the chef in a restaurant in Italy, you're likely to be rewarded with a free dessert or even a visit from the chef themself. Steves recalls a few late dinners where the chef has sat down at his table for a lovely chat over a glass of wine at the end of the evening.

In Italy, the customer is not always right; in fact, it's the chef who is usually right. If you complain about the food in a true Italian restaurant, you may be met with hostility. Pride in food and cuisine is prevalent in Italian culture, so if you are complaining about a dish, you're likely to insult not only the chef but also their grandmother, who taught them how to cook the dish decades ago. These attitudes are starkly different from dining culture in the U.S., where the staff and chef can sometimes bend over backward to satisfy a picky customer.

When eating out in Europe, it's important to be kind and courteous to the staff and fellow diners, as well as patient, but the good news is that you don't have to overthink tipping culture in Europe. For more cherished Rick Steves advice, seek Italian enotecas to "go gourmet and not go broke" in Italy.