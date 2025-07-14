Rick Steves Says Europeans All Seem To Agree That Americans Do One Meal Way Better Than They Do

Even if you're in the habit of skipping breakfast at home, when on vacation, the first bite of the day is almost ceremonial. For bestselling travel guidebook writer and travel expert Rick Steves, breakfast is actually more of an art than an afterthought. According to conversations had during his adventures in Europe, Americans are among some of the best artists for some Europeans. On his website, Rick Steves recalls discussions with Europeans about culinary differences between the U.S. and various European practices, and many agree that a hearty American breakfast is special. While most will agree that Italians do pasta better than anyone in the world, the French do croissants and pain au chocolat like none other, maybe Americans are best for making filling and comforting breakfast plates.

Rick Steves is a go-to voice when it comes to American travel in Europe, with advice on his most and least favorite destinations in Europe or where to find the best and biggest European breakfast buffet, but on this occasion he is simply the messenger, assuring Americans that their breakfast traditions are more adored than they may realize. The American breakfast is mostly admired for the traditions and overall culture surrounding the first meal of the day. Rick Steves shares conversations with friends discussing the American concept of "going out for breakfast," which is normalized in the U.S. but not all over Europe. It is all about the indulgence and commotion around breakfast, which feels more like an American experience. Breakfast culture in the U.S. includes all-day breakfast and the concept of brunch, which is big in contemporary American society as an opportunity to elongate breakfast and combine it with lunch until as late as 4 p.m. All for the love of a good ol' American brekkie.