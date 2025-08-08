Situated Between Fort Collins And Boulder Is Colorado's Storybook Escape With Roaming Elk And Majestic Views

Estes Park's privileged location —only an hour's drive from both Fort Collins and Boulder, Colorado but right near the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park — makes it one of the best destinations for outdoor summer fun. Its fresh mountain air, stunning views of the Continental Divide, and abundant wildlife like elk, bighorn sheep, and black bears make it feel like a town straight from a fairytale. Admire the views as you stroll along the Big Thompson River, or pack your backpack and drive 5 miles to Rocky Mountain National Park, where a glistening emerald lake awaits at a beginner-friendly hike.

What makes Estes Park stand out as one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado is the perfect balance it strikes between small-town charm and lively activity in its historic downtown, which is framed by striking alpine vistas. The downtown area is vibrant and energetic, packed with cafés perched along the river, indie boutiques, and eye-catching art galleries. The elk that come hang out in town give it another burst of personality. In the Denver Life Magazine article "Small Town Charm, Big Time Allure in Estes Park," writer Sahale Greenwood describes sitting in her car witnessing a glorious, bugling bull elk ushering his cows across the road. "Sitting at a complete stop, it's the first time I am grateful to be stuck in traffic," says Greenwood.