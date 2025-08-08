Situated Between Fort Collins And Boulder Is Colorado's Storybook Escape With Roaming Elk And Majestic Views
Estes Park's privileged location —only an hour's drive from both Fort Collins and Boulder, Colorado but right near the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park — makes it one of the best destinations for outdoor summer fun. Its fresh mountain air, stunning views of the Continental Divide, and abundant wildlife like elk, bighorn sheep, and black bears make it feel like a town straight from a fairytale. Admire the views as you stroll along the Big Thompson River, or pack your backpack and drive 5 miles to Rocky Mountain National Park, where a glistening emerald lake awaits at a beginner-friendly hike.
What makes Estes Park stand out as one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado is the perfect balance it strikes between small-town charm and lively activity in its historic downtown, which is framed by striking alpine vistas. The downtown area is vibrant and energetic, packed with cafés perched along the river, indie boutiques, and eye-catching art galleries. The elk that come hang out in town give it another burst of personality. In the Denver Life Magazine article "Small Town Charm, Big Time Allure in Estes Park," writer Sahale Greenwood describes sitting in her car witnessing a glorious, bugling bull elk ushering his cows across the road. "Sitting at a complete stop, it's the first time I am grateful to be stuck in traffic," says Greenwood.
The adventures are endless in Estes Park
While the mountain views in town are captivating, you can't visit Estes Park without some spectacular adventures in Rocky Mountain National Park, which you can even experience right from your car. Definitely take a trip on Trail Ridge Road, the highest paved road in the country. A whopping 11 miles of this incredibly scenic road are above treeline, at an elevation of around 11,500 feet. It's one of the top attractions in the park and a worthy addition to Colorado's ultimate summer road trip route. The park also has endless walking and hiking options for every experience level, with the Bear Lake Loop standing out as one of its most accessible and gorgeous paths.
Once you've got your fill of adrenaline, you can take your pick from more urban activities in Estes Park. Grab a bestseller from Macdonald Bookshop and head to Kind Coffee, where you can get lost in your book and enjoy a Mexican mocha or matcha latte next to the river. If you're a history buff, you can meander through the Estes Park Museum to learn all about the area's pioneer origins. And movie lovers can't miss a visit to the storied Stanley Hotel, where Stephen King picked up inspiration for his novel "The Shining."
How to get to Estes Park and where to stay
For a town with so much nature just a stone's throw away, it's surprisingly a cinch to get to from Colorado's main cities. From Denver International Airport, it's just a 1.5-hour drive, and a stunning one at that — the road winds up through the foothills through a beautiful canyon. If you're visiting in the summer months, getting around is easy even if you don't feel like using your car. Just hop on the Estes Park free shuttle that takes you right into Rocky Mountain National Park, where you can connect with park shuttles that will take you right to popular trailheads.
If you're in Colorado to sleep outside under the stars, you'll be spoiled for choice with the campgrounds in the area, like the family-friendly Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resort. If you're brave enough, you can even stay in the Stanley Hotel itself or opt for somewhere less spooky at one of the town's riverside cabins or family-run inns. You can visit Estes Park in every season — it's always stunning — but late spring and early fall are less crowded than the summer season and equally beautiful. September is a favorite time to visit, when the aspens have turned golden and the elk are more active during mating season.