This Charming Wisconsin City Has Cornish Cottages, Bluffside Trails, And A Thriving Arts Scene

Mineral Point, much like Fish Creek, another charming small town in Wisconsin, feels like a step back in time. While the Badger State may be better known for its strong ties to Scandinavian culture, thanks to the many Norwegian and Swedish immigrants who arrived in the 19th and 20th centuries, Mineral Point tells a different story.

The city is known for its strong Cornish heritage, dating back to the 1820s and 1830s when thousands of immigrants began working in Wisconsin's lead mines. These workers brought with them tremendous mining skills, along with their food traditions and cultural heritage, all of which helped shape the city of Mineral Point into what it is today.

For first-time visitors, Mineral Point is a destination that offers a distinctive mix of history, art, and outdoor experiences. There's something for every interest here, whether strolling through the historic district to learn about the city's mining past, browsing artwork at the many local galleries and studios, or hiking through bluffside trails.