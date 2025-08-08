The Best Way To Sleep On An Airplane, According To TikTok (And If It's Actually Safe To Do)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TikTok is a hotbed for travel hacks, offering everything from how to efficiently pack a suitcase to tips on snagging flight upgrades. But not all viral advice is created equal, especially when it comes to safety at 40,000 feet. One trending sleeping hack, dubbed the "seatbelt nap trick," attempted to crack the code to sleeping comfortably in an economy seat. The tip? Sit upright with your feet in front of you on your seat and your knees in front of your chest, then fasten your seatbelt around your ankles, mimicking a seated fetal position. Some tall netizens attest to its comfort when struggling with little legroom, and the hack has gained traction on TikTok as a popular sleeping position when flying. However, this pose is actually extremely unsafe.

As a former Emirates cabin crew member who spent almost 5,000 hours in the air, I've experienced my fair share of emergency situations, from extinguishing cigarettes in the bathrooms that triggered smoke detectors to diverting due to an engine failure to helping to restrain an intoxicated and unruly traveler who overindulged at the airport bar. I've also handled injuries due to passengers compromising safety in pursuit of comfort.

Sleeping on a plane is not fun, and my sympathies are with anyone sitting in an economy seat on a long-haul flight. But safety and security are the highest priorities in the air, and some sleeping positions are just plain dangerous. I once found a passenger sleeping flat on the floor in front of his row of seats while his wife and child used him as a footrest. Unexpected safety issues mid-flight do occur, which is why your cabin crew wants you to remain in your seat with your seatbelt loosely fastened around your waist, not your ankles.