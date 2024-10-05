These Flight Routes Experience The Worst Turbulence In The World

No matter how perfect the vacation spot is, no matter how much time you spend pouring over the minutia of the trip and building in contingencies, there is always one nagging complication that has to be faced. You have to get there.

Flights bookend a large proportion of such journeys, and it's a simple truth that while it remains one of the safest ways to travel, some routes throw more curve balls at you than others. In some cases, this comes down to the time spent in the air; New York to Singapore takes an eye-watering 18 hours and 40 minutes to complete. For others, it's about the smoothness of the voyage itself. Severe turbulence can, after all, rattle even the most seasoned of travelers.

According to Ignacio Gallego-Marcos, creator of the site Turbli, the amount of turbulence you experience on any given flight is — at least to some extent — predictable. Turbulence is created when a stream of air traveling at high speed crosses paths, with one moving more slowly. According to Gallego-Marcos, this tends to happen at certain locations: Jet stream boundaries, flying over mountains, and hurtling through thunderstorms. Thankfully, pilots are able to divert around thunderstorms and tend to avoid crossing jet stream boundaries whenever possible. Unfortunately, things are not so simple when it comes to mountains. Flying over such ranges is a function of the route taken.

Turbli's forecasting service provides some peace of mind when it comes to planning your trip, and its database offers insight into the most turbulent routes out there. In some cases, it's a specific line on a map, such as the trip between Almaty and Bishkek, the Capital of Kyrgyzstan. In others, there are repeat offenders: Both Sendai and Santiago airports promise bumpy rides in multiple directions. According to Turbli's historical data, here are the most turbulent flights in the world.