Oregon's 'Jewel Of The Umpqua' Is A Small-Town Dream With Peaceful River Fishing And Delicious Wine
One of the great things about vacationing in Oregon is that you have so many options for types of places to visit and things to do. For example, you can drive down the Oregon coastline and marvel at underrated artsy cities with serene beaches, or you can head to Eastern Oregon and check out that region's incredible plains and deserts. But if you prefer quiet riverside cities with wineries and fishing, you should probably try Elkton.
Elkton is so small that it's easy to miss on the map, but despite there not being much around, you'll want to make the trek out to this one-of-a-kind town. Situated along the Umpqua River, Elkton is known as the "Jewel of the Umpqua," thanks to its abundant natural beauty and wealth of outdoor activities. In fact, its position out in the middle of nowhere is one of the big reasons for its appeal.
So, if you're looking to get away from the big city and reconnect with nature while sipping on wines and casting lines, Elkton should be at the top of your travel list.
Butterflies, river and wine tasting in Elkton
Elkton's population is under 150 people, but the small town has a lot to offer. Beyond enjoying a quiet retreat away from crowds, visitors and locals know Elkton is a great place to fish and relax by the Umpqua River. And Elkton's wineries are worth the trip alone. For nature lovers, the town is home to a community education center featuring a gorgeous butterfly pavilion. From May to September, you can see some of the prettiest butterflies in the region on full display.
For the river, you have several access points in and around town. One of the easiest is Alfred S. Tyson Park, which overlooks the river and is a common fishing spot. There's an RV park next door which has a boat ramp if you want to get out on the water. Anglers can catch a wide variety of species here, including smallmouth bass and rainbow trout. However, the best fishing locations are further out from the town, so you'll have better luck if you take a boat out on the river. Local outfitters like Jody Smith Guide Service and Big K Guest Ranch and Outfitters can help you get equipped for an outing.
Although Elkton is a decent distance from Oregon's wine country capital, the area is still home to some excellent local wineries. First, there's River's Edge Winery, Elkton's first winery, founded in 2000. It sources all its grapes from the area, so you know you're getting a true taste of Oregon. Next, there's Brandborg Vineyard and Winery, which offers a wide range of wine varieties. Finally, if you go outside of town, you can sample wines from either Bradley Vineyards or Haines Creek Vineyard and Tasting Room.
Planning a visit to the 'Jewel of the Umpqua'
As we mentioned, Elkton has an RV park, so if you're planning a road trip through the state — say, Oregon's best road trip that hits all of its "seven wonders" — you can plan a stop in town for a rest that comes with premium views of the Umpqua River. But if you're coming from afar, you'll have to fly into Portland International Airport and drive about 3 hours south to get into town. Accommodation is limited in town, but visitors have their choice of staying in the RV park, or at the River Inn or the Cottage at Wild Goose Outpost.
Because Oregon has a relatively mild climate, you generally don't have to worry about much snow and ice showing up during the winter. However, temperatures can get pretty brisk, so it's often best to visit the area during spring and summer. The best times for fishing are between spring and fall, and for wine tasting, late summer and early fall are ideal.
One thing to keep in mind is that there aren't many restaurants or amenities in town. That said, the Mexican restaurant El Guerrero Azteca, Tomaselli's Pastry Mill and Cafe, and Arlene's Cafe and General Store are all solid, unpretentious options for a good meal. If you want to explore more local culinary options, your best bet is to drive south to Sutherlin or follow the river west to Reedsport.