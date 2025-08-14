Oregon's 'Jewel Of The Umpqua' Is A Small-Town Dream With Peaceful River Fishing And Delicious Wine

One of the great things about vacationing in Oregon is that you have so many options for types of places to visit and things to do. For example, you can drive down the Oregon coastline and marvel at underrated artsy cities with serene beaches, or you can head to Eastern Oregon and check out that region's incredible plains and deserts. But if you prefer quiet riverside cities with wineries and fishing, you should probably try Elkton.

Elkton is so small that it's easy to miss on the map, but despite there not being much around, you'll want to make the trek out to this one-of-a-kind town. Situated along the Umpqua River, Elkton is known as the "Jewel of the Umpqua," thanks to its abundant natural beauty and wealth of outdoor activities. In fact, its position out in the middle of nowhere is one of the big reasons for its appeal.

So, if you're looking to get away from the big city and reconnect with nature while sipping on wines and casting lines, Elkton should be at the top of your travel list.