This Outrageously Gorgeous Texas Road Trip Route Is A Scenic Trail With Majestic Mountain Views

Here are a few things that Texas is famous for: barbecue, rodeos, and the Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Lone Star State is less famous for its mountains. The truth is, the bulk of Texas features rolling plains and ranches that seem to go on for as far as the eye can see. But there are indeed some peaks in this corner of the country, albeit tucked into the far western part of the state. There are even scenic drives through the Texas highlands featuring views that can live up to even the most stunning and storied road trips in the U.S. Cue the Davis Mountains Scenic Loop.

Circling its namesake peaks in a sublime show of jagged summits and dusty plateaus, this 75-mile rodeo is a jaw-dropping ride to say the least. It involves cruising long sections of Highway 118 and Highway 166, past cathedral-like bluffs that shoot above the sun-scorched Chihuahuan Desert to a whopping 8,000 feet above sea level. It takes about 1.5 hours to whiz through the whole thing, but you're likely to want to take plenty longer — there are thick juniper and oak woods to wander, space observatories for cosmic viewing, and canyon hikes to tempt along the way.

The town of Fort Davis is the anchor point of the route, and just getting there to start your scenic romp through the nearby mountains can be a journey in itself. You're looking at about three hours in the car from El Paso, and a whopping six hours from San Antonio, the city that incidentally boasts Texas' trendiest riverside district. The nearest air hub is over at Midland International Airport, a 2.5-hour drive to the northeast.