Rick Steves Warns Tourists Of One Crucial Red Flag To Avoid While Picnic Shopping In Europe

If you're visiting Europe on a budget, one of the best things you can do is find alternatives to eating every meal at a restaurant. You might grab some protein bars for your morning snack, or take advantage of your hotel's breakfast if it's included in your room rate. One fantastic way to enjoy the scenery of the city or countryside you're visiting is to find the perfect spot and have a picnic. In fact, on his website, travel pro Rick Steves calls himself "a picnic connoisseur." He writes, "In my book, there's no better travel experience than a picnic sourced from local markets and grocers, eaten outdoors with a lively square, peaceful park, or rejuvenated harborfront as a backdrop." However, there's one pricing trap that many tourists fall into, and Steves has a red flag for us to watch out for so you don't get scammed.

It's very important, he says, to be careful about what you're being charged if you don't see prices posted for food items. He pens, "Assume any stall without posted prices has a double price standard: one for locals and a more expensive one for tourists." Look for places with clearly marked prices, especially if you're at a farmer's market.

Steves also advises travelers to know how to convert the measurements used in the country, like kilograms and grams, to the ones you're used to, so you understand how much you're getting and how much it costs. You can use your phone to help convert measurements and make use of the Google Translate app to translate your conversation with the merchant in real time.