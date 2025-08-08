Rick Steves Warns Tourists Of One Crucial Red Flag To Avoid While Picnic Shopping In Europe
If you're visiting Europe on a budget, one of the best things you can do is find alternatives to eating every meal at a restaurant. You might grab some protein bars for your morning snack, or take advantage of your hotel's breakfast if it's included in your room rate. One fantastic way to enjoy the scenery of the city or countryside you're visiting is to find the perfect spot and have a picnic. In fact, on his website, travel pro Rick Steves calls himself "a picnic connoisseur." He writes, "In my book, there's no better travel experience than a picnic sourced from local markets and grocers, eaten outdoors with a lively square, peaceful park, or rejuvenated harborfront as a backdrop." However, there's one pricing trap that many tourists fall into, and Steves has a red flag for us to watch out for so you don't get scammed.
It's very important, he says, to be careful about what you're being charged if you don't see prices posted for food items. He pens, "Assume any stall without posted prices has a double price standard: one for locals and a more expensive one for tourists." Look for places with clearly marked prices, especially if you're at a farmer's market.
Steves also advises travelers to know how to convert the measurements used in the country, like kilograms and grams, to the ones you're used to, so you understand how much you're getting and how much it costs. You can use your phone to help convert measurements and make use of the Google Translate app to translate your conversation with the merchant in real time.
Rick Steves' tips for the best European picnic
The first thing you should do is look for local parks or squares near where you'll be spending the day. It's worth doing some research if you want a prime picnic location. For instance, you might choose to climb the Aventine Hill in Rome to the Giardino degli Aranci, a perfect park with picnic spots and a breathtaking view of the city. Then, search for nearby markets, or ask some locals for the best places to shop.
One street that Rick Steves recommends in Paris for picnic shopping is Rue Cler, right near the Eiffel Tower. If you're not doing a full meal, consider wandering through a neighborhood to check out their bakeries, cheese shops, and wine stores (Be sure to check local laws to see whether alcohol is allowed in public places).
Another great place to find picnic goodies is the grocery store, which is often a must-visit for frequent travelers. It's usually cheaper than eating out, and you'll avoid the pricing red flag Steves warns us about, since prices are clearly listed. The Google Translate app's camera function can be used to hover over labels and translate them on the spot. This is especially helpful if you have dietary concerns. In addition, it's a good idea to bring a bag with you to the store, since you'll likely be charged for plastic bags. You can get always get a foldable one that easily fits in a suitcase. Steves also suggests packing some resealable plastic bags, a can opener and a corkscrew (in checked baggage), or buying them once you arrive.