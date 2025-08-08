Washington's Small Secret State Park Offers Cozy Forested Campsites And Stunning Turquoise River Views
More than 140 state parks, trails, heritage sites, and marine-access areas dot the diverse landscapes of Washington State. Coastal gems like Long Beach — which holds the record as the longest beach in America — and the rocky coastal paradise of Deception Pass are among the top-visited each year. But that doesn't mean that some of the smaller, more tucked-away parks don't have incredible things to offer, including fewer crowds. That's the vibe you'll find at Rasar State Park, a 169-acre wooded oasis along the Skagit River, the second-largest river on the West Coast after the Columbia River.
Rasar State Park is about 89 miles north of Seattle, situated between the towns of Hamilton and Concrete. You'll likely want to drive, as the park sits along the North Cascades Highway on the western side of the Cascade Mountains. In the summer, cycling is another popular way of experiencing the area more intimately, especially if you're continuing on to North Cascades National Park, one of the world's snowiest places, located 30 miles away.
Whether you're vacationing here or simply passing through, Rasar State Park offers peaceful camping, fishing, and family-friendly activities. Hike through a forest of big-leaf maples, Douglas firs, and cedars, keeping an eye out for huckleberry, elderberry, and bleeding heart along the paths. At the end of the day, listen to the wind whisper through the trees and watch the sun dip below the horizon by the sparkling river.
Hike and hunt for treasure at Rasar State Park
The Skagit River has a distinctive blue-green hue due the high concentration of crushed Skagit gneiss, which consists of a green-tinted mineral called olivine. The powdery substance is also known as "glacial flour," produced when glaciers grind rock into fine silt beneath their extreme weight and drifting movement. When the sun hits the surface of this silty water, it illuminates bright turquoise, a stunning contrast to Rasar State Park's 4,000-foot sandy beach.
The Skagit River runs by Rasar on its 150-mile journey from the British Columbia Cascades to Puget Sound. Beyond its minty green waters and beautiful, forested banks, the waterway is considered the most biologically significant river in the region. Fly fishing brings opportunities to catch steelhead, bull trout, sea-run cutthroat trout, and a variety of Pacific salmon species. Take in the sights and sounds of nature from picnic tables in the day use area. The park also offers a reservable kitchen shelter, perfect for large gatherings and family getaways.
If you love a good treasure hunt, Rasar State Park is a great place to go metal detecting in designated areas. Grab the binoculars to spot owls, kestrels, shrikes, sparrows, and more. Or, lace up your boots and hit the hiking trails. The park has a 1-mile ADA-accessible trail, plus nearly 4 miles of additional hiking trails. In nearby Hamilton, check out the interpretive trails in the Cumberland Creek Conservation Area. Or, north of Hamilton in Harry Osborne State Forest, hit the 40-mile Les Hilde Trail System on foot, bike, or horseback.
Cozy up at camp in Rasar State Park
Camping is the real highlight at Rasar State Park, which boasts 48 standard tent and RV sites by the river. The park also has picturesque cabin rentals with lovely wood interiors, log furniture, and artisan details, like ironwork fashioned by a local blacksmith. The cabins feature simple, open-plan layouts with a covered front entrance, so you can sit outside even if it's raining — something that visitors will do well to embrace here, as the area averages around 70 inches of rainfall annually. Rasar's cabins are also among the newest and nicest in Washington's state park system, with en suite bathrooms.
Two Adirondack-style shelters also offer simple, rustic lodgings with four bunks apiece, plus additional space outside for one tent. These shelters are pet-friendly, with a $15 nightly pet fee, at the time of writing. Cabins run from $69 to $103 per night, depending on the month and day of the week, and a two-night minimum stay is required. Visitors can reserve a cabin up to nine months in advance, and we recommend booking early to avoid disappointment.
There's no shortage of camping opportunities just outside of the park, too. The Concrete/Grandy KOA Holiday is just 3.5 miles away. Continue along Baker Lake Road for about 5 miles and you'll find yourself at Grandy Lake Campground, a Skagit County park. Twenty primitive sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $15 per night, nestled on the shores of the campground's namesake lake.