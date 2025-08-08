Washington's Small Secret State Park Offers Cozy Forested Campsites And Stunning Turquoise River Views

More than 140 state parks, trails, heritage sites, and marine-access areas dot the diverse landscapes of Washington State. Coastal gems like Long Beach — which holds the record as the longest beach in America — and the rocky coastal paradise of Deception Pass are among the top-visited each year. But that doesn't mean that some of the smaller, more tucked-away parks don't have incredible things to offer, including fewer crowds. That's the vibe you'll find at Rasar State Park, a 169-acre wooded oasis along the Skagit River, the second-largest river on the West Coast after the Columbia River.

Rasar State Park is about 89 miles north of Seattle, situated between the towns of Hamilton and Concrete. You'll likely want to drive, as the park sits along the North Cascades Highway on the western side of the Cascade Mountains. In the summer, cycling is another popular way of experiencing the area more intimately, especially if you're continuing on to North Cascades National Park, one of the world's snowiest places, located 30 miles away.

Whether you're vacationing here or simply passing through, Rasar State Park offers peaceful camping, fishing, and family-friendly activities. Hike through a forest of big-leaf maples, Douglas firs, and cedars, keeping an eye out for huckleberry, elderberry, and bleeding heart along the paths. At the end of the day, listen to the wind whisper through the trees and watch the sun dip below the horizon by the sparkling river.