Nestled Between Baton Rouge And New Orleans Is A Waterfront Town Meant For Fresh Seafood And Outdoor Adventure
Let's face it, coastal vistas paired with exciting outdoor adventures and exquisite food are what memorable vacations are made of. The town of LaPlace, Louisiana, may be overshadowed by the nearby hotspots of Baton Rouge and New Orleans, but it's perhaps one of the Gulf Coast's best-kept secrets. If you find yourself seeking out the best seafood when on vacation, you will love LaPlace, but this quaint town is also hailed as "the andouille capital of the world," making it a standout destination for food lovers.
Because LaPlace is located just 20 minutes from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, hopping over to this relaxed waterfront town is well worth considering. In addition, if you're based in New Orleans — home to Louisiana's most famous street — you can easily take a day trip to LaPlace if you're in the mood for a quiet break from the hustle and bustle of the city. With a population of just under 29,000, it is a much quieter alternative to neighboring cities or more popular coastal towns.
By comparison, LaPlace offers visitors the chance to enjoy some of the region's best seafood with a view at their own pace, take part in unique outdoor activities, and spot some rather intriguing wildlife. LaPlace caters to all ages, making it the perfect candidate for a family vacation.
LaPlace: A seafood lover's paradise
The Gulf Coast is renowned for its fresh local fish, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a coastal town in the region that lacks excellent eateries. The coastline is so famous for its food that visitors can find several iconic culinary trails, like the Mississippi Seafood Trail. For those making a road trip of it, Alabama's Gulf Coast haven also serves the day's catch straight from the boat. LaPlace itself features many top-quality restaurants specializing in locally caught seafood, so you won't go hungry here.
One of the best restaurants is the waterside Frenier Landing Restaurant and Oyster Bar, which serves ocean-to-table oysters. Frenier's crab and shrimp are also standouts. If you really want to go all out and try something unique, they even offer an alligator sausage with Creole mustard. Other excellent seafood hotspots include the Pier 51 Seafood Restaurant and Oyster Bar, along with Fiery Crab Seafood Restaurant and Bar, which Tripadvisor reviewers recommend for "anyone who likes Cajun cuisine, seafood, and a southern feel."
While LaPlace's sensational seafood draws many in, visitors should also make time to try andouille, a Cajun and Creole staple, while they are here. The town hosts an annual Andouille Festival in October, which celebrates this traditional Louisiana sausage, and it's a fantastic way to learn about the local heritage.
LaPlace's unique outdoor adventures and wildlife
LaPlace is a vacation destination that pairs mouthwatering food with truly distinct outdoor adventures. One of the main draws here is the chance to take a local swamp tour, where visitors can cruise Louisiana swamps and observe the wildlife that lives there. So, what can you expect to see on one?
Locals and tourists alike enjoy touring the swamps to get a glimpse of the American alligator while spotting native plants and learning about the history of this special biosphere from knowledgeable guides. There are plenty of swamp tour agencies in LaPlace, with Cajun Pride Swamp Tours being one of the most popular, conducting tours in their own private wildlife refuge. Alternatively, you can find tours that offer pickups in the historic French Quarter in New Orleans, making this bucket list activity easily accessible, no matter where you base yourself.
In addition to boat tours, you can enjoy kayaking or canoeing through the swamps or cycling on the Nomambo Mountain Bike Trail, which boasts miles of scenic off-road riding. Adrenaline junkies can even spot alligators from high above while ziplining across the swamps via the adventure outfitter Zip Nola. Wherever your interests lie, you will certainly find something exciting, intriguing, or downright exhilarating to experience when visiting this highly underrated coastal Louisiana town.