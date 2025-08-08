Nestled Between Baton Rouge And New Orleans Is A Waterfront Town Meant For Fresh Seafood And Outdoor Adventure

Let's face it, coastal vistas paired with exciting outdoor adventures and exquisite food are what memorable vacations are made of. The town of LaPlace, Louisiana, may be overshadowed by the nearby hotspots of Baton Rouge and New Orleans, but it's perhaps one of the Gulf Coast's best-kept secrets. If you find yourself seeking out the best seafood when on vacation, you will love LaPlace, but this quaint town is also hailed as "the andouille capital of the world," making it a standout destination for food lovers.

Because LaPlace is located just 20 minutes from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, hopping over to this relaxed waterfront town is well worth considering. In addition, if you're based in New Orleans — home to Louisiana's most famous street — you can easily take a day trip to LaPlace if you're in the mood for a quiet break from the hustle and bustle of the city. With a population of just under 29,000, it is a much quieter alternative to neighboring cities or more popular coastal towns.

By comparison, LaPlace offers visitors the chance to enjoy some of the region's best seafood with a view at their own pace, take part in unique outdoor activities, and spot some rather intriguing wildlife. LaPlace caters to all ages, making it the perfect candidate for a family vacation.