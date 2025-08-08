Washington's Idyllic Town Near The Mouth Of The Columbia River Has Dairy Farms, Festivals, And A Unique Ferry Ride
As far as Pacific Northwest landmarks go, the Columbia River is one of the most important and yet also one of the most overlooked. However, not only does it form a natural border between Oregon and Washington, but it's also home to many unique hidden gems as it flows out to the Pacific Ocean. One such gem is the small town of Cathlamet, Washington, which is about an hour away from Astoria, Oregon's oldest city that's also considered a "little San Francisco." It's also 45 minutes away from the sleepy city of Clatskanie with mossy trails and historic charm.
At first glance, Cathlamet seems like a tiny hamlet that's easy to miss on the map. However, once you're in town, you can't help but be captivated by its laid-back charm and unique features. For example, Cathlamet is next to Puget Island in the Columbia River, which boasts the only interstate ferry on the West Coast and a fabulous dairy farm that's just begging for you to take a tour.
So, if you find yourself outside of Portland or its sister city of Vancouver, Washington, once named the Hipster Capital of the United States, you should definitely put Cathlamet on your travel itinerary. Even if you only visit for a day or a weekend, it's well worth the detour.
What makes Cathlamet, Washington, so special?
Usually, crossing a river is a pretty banal experience. For Oregonians and Washingtonians, various bridges make crossing the Columbia River a boring routine, often marred by traffic jams. However, as you head further west, away from the big cities, the experience becomes much more unique. The Cathlamet Ferry runs from Puget Island, Washington to Westport, Oregon. But because it crosses from one state to the next, it's the only interstate ferry until you hit Mississippi. At the time of this writing, the ferry costs $6 per car, $2 per person, or $3 per bicycle, and the trip only takes about 12 minutes.
After riding the ferry, you'll notice that the town of Cathlamet is quite small. In fact, it takes about as much time to drive from one end to the other as it does to cross the river. However, despite its diminutive size, Cathlamet is home to numerous festivals, most of which take place in or around the Elochoman Slough Marina. Throughout the year, you can watch boat regattas, buy from local vendors at the weekly summer street market, or participate in friendly fishing competitions. In fact, if you have your own boat, you can simply sail up the Columbia River and dock at Cathlamet for your vacation.
Finally, we have to discuss the Little Island Creamery on Puget Island. Built in 1946, this dairy farm allows you to get up close and personal with your favorite food: cheese. Specifically, the farm's brie cheese, which won first place at the 2022 American Cheese Society's Annual Conference. For such a small farm to win such a prestigious award, you know it has to be good. While you can buy the cheese at various area markets, nothing compares to getting it fresh from the producers.
Planning a riverside vacation to Cathlamet
Although Cathlamet is in its own little corner of the world, it's just about a 90-minute drive from the Portland International Airport (PDX). When heading to the town, you can travel along the Oregon side and take the ferry or bridge across, or stay on the Washington side the whole way. Depending on your travel plans, you can also alternate between them, cruising in Oregon on the way there and Washington on the way back.
There is one main hotel in town, the Hotel Cathlamet, which has been serving guests for almost 100 years (built in 1926). At the time of this writing, room rates are around $150 or less per night, depending on the time of year. The great thing about staying here is that it's in the heart of town, so you can walk to all of the other highlights Cathlumet has to offer.
In Cathlamet, be sure to check out the Pioneer Church, which was originally built in 1895. Heading up the street, you can grab a bite at either Maria's Place for Mexican cuisine or the Spar Restaurant and Bar for burgers, sandwiches, and seafood. Or, if you want riverside views and craft beer, head further up to River Mile 38 Brewing Company for a pint or Salt and Tomato for some food to accompany your drink.