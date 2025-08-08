Washington's Idyllic Town Near The Mouth Of The Columbia River Has Dairy Farms, Festivals, And A Unique Ferry Ride

As far as Pacific Northwest landmarks go, the Columbia River is one of the most important and yet also one of the most overlooked. However, not only does it form a natural border between Oregon and Washington, but it's also home to many unique hidden gems as it flows out to the Pacific Ocean. One such gem is the small town of Cathlamet, Washington, which is about an hour away from Astoria, Oregon's oldest city that's also considered a "little San Francisco." It's also 45 minutes away from the sleepy city of Clatskanie with mossy trails and historic charm.

At first glance, Cathlamet seems like a tiny hamlet that's easy to miss on the map. However, once you're in town, you can't help but be captivated by its laid-back charm and unique features. For example, Cathlamet is next to Puget Island in the Columbia River, which boasts the only interstate ferry on the West Coast and a fabulous dairy farm that's just begging for you to take a tour.

So, if you find yourself outside of Portland or its sister city of Vancouver, Washington, once named the Hipster Capital of the United States, you should definitely put Cathlamet on your travel itinerary. Even if you only visit for a day or a weekend, it's well worth the detour.