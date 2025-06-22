Oregon's Hidden Riverside Retreat Is A Sleepy City With Mossy Trails, Camping, And Historic Charm

The Pacific Northwest is a vast landscape full of scenic beauty, lush forests, and sparkling coastline, complete with both well-known and hidden destinations ripe for exploration. Whether you're headed to Long Beach, Washington Beach, which holds the record as America's longest beach, or Astoria, Oregon's oldest city and an underrated coastal beauty known as "little San Francisco," visitors will be charmed on both the Oregon and Washington sides of the Columbia River. As you venture along the shores of the Columbia River from Portland, approximately 34 miles away from Astoria, you'll find the hidden riverside haven of Clatskanie, Oregon, known for moss-covered trails, areas for camping, and historic charm.

As the name indicates, the earliest residents to the area were the Clatskanie (pronounced clat-scan-eye) Tribe, also known as the Tlatskanai Native American Tribe. Pioneers along the Oregon Trail eventually settled the town in the 1850s as a logging, farming, and fishing town, with incorporation in 1891.

With a current population of 1,753 across its 1.3 square miles, Clatskanie sits uniquely at the crossroads of the Columbia and Clatskanie Rivers, about 62 miles northwest of Portland and its Portland International Airport. It's best accessed by car along Oregon's Highway 30 from either Portland (via Interstate 5) or Astoria and the Coast, but Amtrak's Coast Starlight and Amtrak Cascade routes arrive into nearby Kelso-Longview, where a 17 mile taxi or rideshare trip will have you in Clatskanie. Once you're in this sleepy retreat town, Clatskanie boasts moderate weather year round to enjoy its peaceful and charming surroundings — just watch out for rainy winters.