Oregon's Hidden Riverside Retreat Is A Sleepy City With Mossy Trails, Camping, And Historic Charm
The Pacific Northwest is a vast landscape full of scenic beauty, lush forests, and sparkling coastline, complete with both well-known and hidden destinations ripe for exploration. Whether you're headed to Long Beach, Washington Beach, which holds the record as America's longest beach, or Astoria, Oregon's oldest city and an underrated coastal beauty known as "little San Francisco," visitors will be charmed on both the Oregon and Washington sides of the Columbia River. As you venture along the shores of the Columbia River from Portland, approximately 34 miles away from Astoria, you'll find the hidden riverside haven of Clatskanie, Oregon, known for moss-covered trails, areas for camping, and historic charm.
As the name indicates, the earliest residents to the area were the Clatskanie (pronounced clat-scan-eye) Tribe, also known as the Tlatskanai Native American Tribe. Pioneers along the Oregon Trail eventually settled the town in the 1850s as a logging, farming, and fishing town, with incorporation in 1891.
With a current population of 1,753 across its 1.3 square miles, Clatskanie sits uniquely at the crossroads of the Columbia and Clatskanie Rivers, about 62 miles northwest of Portland and its Portland International Airport. It's best accessed by car along Oregon's Highway 30 from either Portland (via Interstate 5) or Astoria and the Coast, but Amtrak's Coast Starlight and Amtrak Cascade routes arrive into nearby Kelso-Longview, where a 17 mile taxi or rideshare trip will have you in Clatskanie. Once you're in this sleepy retreat town, Clatskanie boasts moderate weather year round to enjoy its peaceful and charming surroundings — just watch out for rainy winters.
Uncover historic and charming Clatskanie, Oregon
Start your day off in Clatskanie by fueling up at one of its breakfast or coffee shops, such as Colvins Pub and Grill or Latte Da Coffee & Cafe, before exploring the heart of downtown. For a historical perspective, visit the Thomas J. Flippin House, also known as the Castle, which houses the Clatskanie Historical Museum to peruse exhibits on local history. The historic house dates back to the early 1900s, is registered as a National Historic site, and houses a local senior center in the basement while the museum occupies the top floor. Call ahead for a visit and tour, as hours are currently by appointment. The Clatskanie Cultural Center, whose 1926 building is listed on the National Register of Historic places, is home to the Birkenfeld Theatre, where performances by the Clatskanie Arts Commission are held and the Bloom Gallery, featuring local artists' work, can be found.
Local businesses drive the heart and provide the charm and character of downtown Clatskanie. You'll want to peruse the eclectic mix of treasures found inside Clatskanie Mercantile if you're looking for a unique souvenir or gift, open daily except Monday. Clatskanie Farmer Collective offers both its year-round Clatskanie Food Hub, open Thursday through Monday and featuring over 80 local vendors, and the seasonal Clatskanie Farmers Market, open on Saturday mornings from June to November in Cope's Park.
Cope's Park is great for riverside strolling, as it features a quarter-mile paved walking path with fitness stations and a Veteran's Memorial. Just across the water, Clatskanie City Park is the destination for a picnic or hitting the water, which can also be done at Beaver Boat Ramp & Park. As your day winds down, enjoy a meal at Fultano's Black Rock Pizza or Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant for dinner.
Embark on a mossy trail and camp under the stars in Clatskanie, Oregon
Clatskanie's riverside and forest location is prime for those seeking a moss-filled hiking experience. Beaver Falls Trail is less than a mile in length, and considered moderately challenging by AllTrails; it has some rugged and steep terrain and leads to a waterfall. You'll want sturdy shoes, as the trail is noted to be slippery at times; the best months to hike it are January through November. Plympton Creek Trail is a short and steep multi-use trail 10 miles from town, inside the Clatsop State Forest; this, too, leads to a small waterfall. While not a forested trail itself, minutes outside of town head to the historic 19th century Clatskanie River Railroad Bridge for a photo opp and marvel at its construction and preservation with the flowing river below it.
If you're looking to spend a night outdoors along the river's edge, Clatskanie has options. Rivers Edge RV Resort & Campground is a newer property offering more than 100 spots, many with river views, and amenities including Wifi, electric vehicle charging stations, and a dog park. The 36-acre RV Outdoor Adventures & Cabins features 30 RV spots along with cabins, tiny homes, and pre-standing RVs for rent. You can also uncover private property spots near town through Hipcamp, which includes farm stays at Holistic Life Farm and tent destinations such as Hudson Parcher Park. If camping doesn't suit you, the Clatskanie River Inn & RV Park offers 40 motel rooms along with a bonus 10 space RV park. If you're heading to the magnificent Oregon Coast from Clatskanie, you'll want to be sure not to miss Oswald West State Park, found on a serene stretch of coast with a secluded beach and lush rainforest.