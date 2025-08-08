This New Mexico Escape Is An Artist's Sanctuary With Painted Cliffs, Quiet Canyons, And A Historic Ranch

Georgia O'Keeffe also had a summer home at Ghost Ranch, about 20 minutes northwest of Abiquiú. This is a place of quiet beauty, surrounded by the red and yellow cliffs of the Piedra Lumbre that's now a 21,000-acre retreat center. While you can't tour the interior of O'Keeffe's house here, the grounds are open for day visitors; overnight guests can camp or book a room on the property. If you really want to follow in O'Keeffe's footsteps, you can apply to be an artist in residence.

The ranch hosts wellness activities like sound baths, reiki, and massage, and there are miles of lovely hiking trails. One popular hike is called Chimney Rock, a 3-mile walk that climbs 600 feet to the top of a butte, affording spectacular views. On top of all that, the Ruth Hall Museum of Paleontology and the Florence Hawley Ellis Museum of Anthropology are also located at Ghost Ranch, where you can learn about the people, dinosaurs, and other animals who lived in the area hundreds to millions of years ago. A day pass of $10 per adult (at the time of writing) gives you access to both museums, a meditative walking area known as a labyrinth, and the hiking trails.

Two hours to the west, Albuquerque is one of the best film cities in the U.S. But you might also recognize the landscape around Abiquiú and Ghost Ranch from movies like "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," "City Slickers," and "Oppenheimer." Guided tours at Ghost Ranch will take you to some of these film sites. For those who like places with spooky legends, the ranch even hosts an evening ghost tour.