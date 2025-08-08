This New Mexico Escape Is An Artist's Sanctuary With Painted Cliffs, Quiet Canyons, And A Historic Ranch
New Mexico has attracted adventurers and artists of all kinds for centuries. Among the most famous is painter Georgia O'Keeffe, who once said, "If you ever go to New Mexico, it will itch you for the rest of your life," per the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum's Facebook page. One of the places that enchanted her here was the small town of Abiquiú, about an hour northwest from Santa Fe, America's oldest capital city and an artsy cultural paradise. O'Keeffe lived and worked in Abiquiú for nearly 40 years; it was her home until her death in 1986 at the age of 98.
Pronounced "ah-bee-kyoo," the little town gets its name from a Tewa word that means "wild chokecherry place," per Wander New Mexico. This is a place with a fascinating history and incredible natural beauty, with colorful cliffs and quiet canyons waiting to be explored. From March to November, visitors can take guided tours of O'Keeffe's adobe-style home, studio, and garden. There's even a multi-sensory tour that's designed to be kid-friendly. Make sure to book ahead, though, as the tours can fill up, and self-guided tours are not allowed.
Ghost Ranch has a fascinating history and is a great place for wellness and quiet contemplation
Georgia O'Keeffe also had a summer home at Ghost Ranch, about 20 minutes northwest of Abiquiú. This is a place of quiet beauty, surrounded by the red and yellow cliffs of the Piedra Lumbre that's now a 21,000-acre retreat center. While you can't tour the interior of O'Keeffe's house here, the grounds are open for day visitors; overnight guests can camp or book a room on the property. If you really want to follow in O'Keeffe's footsteps, you can apply to be an artist in residence.
The ranch hosts wellness activities like sound baths, reiki, and massage, and there are miles of lovely hiking trails. One popular hike is called Chimney Rock, a 3-mile walk that climbs 600 feet to the top of a butte, affording spectacular views. On top of all that, the Ruth Hall Museum of Paleontology and the Florence Hawley Ellis Museum of Anthropology are also located at Ghost Ranch, where you can learn about the people, dinosaurs, and other animals who lived in the area hundreds to millions of years ago. A day pass of $10 per adult (at the time of writing) gives you access to both museums, a meditative walking area known as a labyrinth, and the hiking trails.
Two hours to the west, Albuquerque is one of the best film cities in the U.S. But you might also recognize the landscape around Abiquiú and Ghost Ranch from movies like "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," "City Slickers," and "Oppenheimer." Guided tours at Ghost Ranch will take you to some of these film sites. For those who like places with spooky legends, the ranch even hosts an evening ghost tour.
Discovering the painted cliffs and colorful canyons near Abiquiú
One of the places that inspired some of Georgia O'Keeffe's paintings was Plaza Blanca, with its otherworldly white cliffs. Plaza Blanca is on the property of the Dar al Islam center, so if you want to check it out, you have to first register on their website to get access. One popular trail there is the Rio Negro Badlands trail. Nearly 3 miles out and back, and it takes you into the stunning rock formations of the Rio Chama valley. More recommended hikes near Abiquiú are in Red Wash Canyon, which has stunning red rock formations and wildflowers in spring and summer, and the Petroglyph Loop Trail via Crystal Bypass, a 3.1-mile route that allows you to see ancient rock art.
Another nearby natural wonder is the Echo Amphitheater. Inside the Carson National Forest, about 25 minutes from Abiquiú, the Echo Amphitheater is a natural sandstone amphitheater that's an ideal place for a picnic. It gets its name from the amplification and echoes that come from sound bouncing off the walls. From the parking lot, an easy walk of about 0.5 miles on a paved trail leads to the amphitheater. If you're toting the necessary gear for a camping retreat, there's a campground nearby with 21 sites and three small pull-throughs.
Some things to keep in mind when you're out exploring the desert around Abiquiú. It can get hot in summer, and there's limited shade, so make sure to carry enough water when you're out on a trail. Hiking in a wash or at the bottom of a canyon is a really bad idea if there are rainstorms in the area, as flash floods can become dangerous quickly. Please always keep an eye on the weather forecast.