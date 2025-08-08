One Of Italy's Most Well-Preserved Medieval Villages Is A Charming Weekend Getaway From Rome

Imagine going from colossal monuments, ancient Roman vigor, and touristic bustle to losing yourself in countryside serenity and Middle Ages antiquity set against rugged mountains in little more than an hour. Sermoneta is only 50 miles from the Eternal City, yet history here flourishes on its own arc, from the prehistoric settlement mentioned in Virgil's Aeneid to one of Italy's most well-preserved medieval villages, picturesquely perched on a hill and suspended in time, overlooking verdant vineyards and ancient hamlets. Although there are many easy and incredible one-day and weekend trips from Rome, this charming getaway magically whisks you to secret piazzas tucked around warrens of craggy stairs, flower-draped alleys, and arched passageways. It's like walking into the pages of a beloved fable — nothing much has changed since the legendary Knights of Templar roved these cobblestone streets hundreds of years ago, bestowing them with an aura of mysticism.

Once upon a time during Sermoneta's 13th- to 15th-century golden age, the influential Caetani nobles ruled the region from their massive, magnificent castle with watchtowers and battlements soaring into the sky. Fortified by 10-foot-thick walls and a drawbridge network, the mighty citadel survived papal excommunications, Napoleonic attacks, and French and Spanish sieges. Visit the comune's most famous landmark on weekend guided tours that sweep through majestic halls of mirrors and flags, luxuriant chambers opulently frescoed with mythological creatures, and brutal dungeons.

Caetani Castle was also a sanctuary for Knights of Templar escaping persecution elsewhere in Europe, who draped it and the village with their enigmatic legacy that endures in the order's crosses patée insignias inscribed all over town. The Knights' valiant mission to protect Christians on their epic pilgrimage from Canterbury to the Holy Land of Rome is felt poignantly in Sermoneta's popularity as a Via Francigena stop.