Tucked at the northernmost edge of Nantucket Island, is the barrier beach known as Great Point and where visitors will find the iconic Great Point Lighthouse. While the lighthouse receives hundreds of visitors every year, what most people don't realize is that it is just the northern tip of the larger Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge. Nantucket is famous for its sand dunes and often referred to as one of the best islands to visit during the off-season. The Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge is on the northern end of Nantucket Island and forms the northern barrier beach of Nantucket Harbor.

This delicate yet resilient ecosystem of the park is maintained through active conservation efforts. These natural features and protections create an immersive experience for visitors. Coskata-Coatue's preservation efforts help promote ecological resilience, protect the land from rising sea levels, and ensure the public can enjoy this gem for decades to come. This Nantucket island offers raw natural beauty as one of New England's last wild coastal landscapes.

In Coskata-Coatue you'll see hundreds of acres of windswept dunes, salt marshes, tidal pools, and red cedar groves that form this enchanting landscape. Recognized as a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service, this unique coastal area is home to diverse wildlife that you'll find in the air, land, and sea. Seals, shorebirds, and striped bass are just some of the creatures found in Coskata-Coatue. This breathtaking coastal escape is roughly 200 miles east of Connecticut's capital city of Hartford which is home to America's oldest public art museum.