The Tip Of Massachusetts' Nantucket Island Boasts A Lovely Barrier Beach With Rolling Dunes And Wildlife Views
Tucked at the northernmost edge of Nantucket Island, is the barrier beach known as Great Point and where visitors will find the iconic Great Point Lighthouse. While the lighthouse receives hundreds of visitors every year, what most people don't realize is that it is just the northern tip of the larger Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge. Nantucket is famous for its sand dunes and often referred to as one of the best islands to visit during the off-season. The Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge is on the northern end of Nantucket Island and forms the northern barrier beach of Nantucket Harbor.
This delicate yet resilient ecosystem of the park is maintained through active conservation efforts. These natural features and protections create an immersive experience for visitors. Coskata-Coatue's preservation efforts help promote ecological resilience, protect the land from rising sea levels, and ensure the public can enjoy this gem for decades to come. This Nantucket island offers raw natural beauty as one of New England's last wild coastal landscapes.
In Coskata-Coatue you'll see hundreds of acres of windswept dunes, salt marshes, tidal pools, and red cedar groves that form this enchanting landscape. Recognized as a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service, this unique coastal area is home to diverse wildlife that you'll find in the air, land, and sea. Seals, shorebirds, and striped bass are just some of the creatures found in Coskata-Coatue. This breathtaking coastal escape is roughly 200 miles east of Connecticut's capital city of Hartford which is home to America's oldest public art museum.
Coskata-Coatue is home to diverse wildlife
Beyond its striking landscape, the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge is a vital habitat. For bird watchers, it's a dream destination. The area is a nesting ground for federally protected shorebirds. During nesting season, these birds rely on the refuge's quiet dunes and sandy stretches to raise their young. In the ocean, gray and harbor seals gather to feed and come ashore on the beaches.
Conservation is top of mind at the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Reserve, similar to efforts across the water in Cape Cod that help protect miles of hiking trails full of cranberry bogs and forests. In Coskata-Coatue The Trustees and Nantucket Conservation Foundation are helping to protect this precious oasis. This includes shoreline resilience projects at the Coskata Pond and oyster reef restoration projects to preserve the wildlife under the sea and improve water quality. Using natural materials the two agencies protect the undeveloped character that makes Coskata-Coatue unique.
When visiting the refuge, there's a few things to keep in mind. Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge is open 9 a.m. to sunset each day. There's no fee for pedestrians or boaters, however, you must have a daily or seasonal permit if visiting with a car. Dogs aren't allowed in the park from April through September 15 to protect nesting birds.
Immerse yourself in the landscape of Nantucket
In the 18th century, the waters between Cape Cod and Great Point were among the very busiest on the East Coast. It was vital to Nantucket's booming whaling industry, however, it was notoriously dangerous with strong currents and shoals. This prompted the installation of a lighthouse at the Great Point in 1784 to help mariners navigate safely, and today the lighthouse is a beautiful part of history that visitors can enjoy on a tour of the refuge.
From April through mid-October, visitors can choose to explore the park independently or go on a guided tour of the wildlife refuge. The tour costs $75 per person, $67 for members, or $350 for a private tour with a maximum of 4 people per group. A 24-hour cancellation policy is in place for tours with a 50% cancellation fee. The tours are not canceled for bad weather and happen even on rainy days, so make sure to come prepared with a raincoat and umbrella. However, the tour is definitely worth it. As one reviewer noted on Tripadvisor, "However you can get there, try to go. Whether by guided tour or by self-tour, this is an always-changing, incredibly beautiful place."
If a private charter is more your speed, there are excursions you can take to the island leaving from the mainland. Take a sunset cruise during golden hour with Sweet Boat Charter, which offers a half day or a full day of boating with prices ranging from $1,500 to $2,400 for up to six guests. Captain Tom's Charters offers options for people looking for a fishing experience. Guests can choose between three boats with prices starting at $750 for four hours on the water.