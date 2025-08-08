Arizona's Easy Off-Road Route Yields Breathtaking Views Of Sedona's Red Rock Country With Wild Camping

The Forest Road 525 dispersed camping area is about a two-hour drive north of Phoenix. For those who only want to rough it a little, RVs and campers are ideal here. Those going for the full-on tent camping experience may be able to get away with using a sedan, but a high-clearance 4WD vehicle is optimal for navigating the mix of dips, washboards, and divots along the road. With the right car, though, the wide gravel road is a piece of cake overall. Regardless of how you get there, you'll need to be prepared, so don't forget the five essential items you'll need for an easy camping retreat. As there's no running water or restaurant anywhere around here, you'll need to stock enough water and food to last the duration of your trip.

The first few miles of 525 lead past a mix of yuccas, junipers, and prickly pear cactuses, and eventually, the road leads to panoramic views of Sedona's iconic red rocks. The only hard part is choosing where to sleep. The 525 used to be a free-for-all for campers, who were able to pull over at any location and set up shop. Though it's still technically a dispersed camping area, now, only seven designated and named areas can be used for camping. The area referred to as Greasy Spoon promises a fantastic mix of views and privacy, with a superb sunset spot a short hike away. Next up the road, the Nolan area offers even more privacy, as it's a little more removed from the 525. But this is at the expense of some rough terrain, so be prepared for this and drive carefully. And before you leave the Sedona area, be sure to check out this hiking paradise with a healing natural swim spot.