Arizona's Secret Vortex Is A Family-Friendly Hiking Paradise In Sedona With A Healing Natural Swim Spot

Sedona is one of Arizona's most beloved destinations, but the busy spring crowds can make it a challenging vacation for families to comfortably enjoy the great outdoors. The trick is to find a secluded swimming hole surrounded by easy, shaded hiking routes and places to swim with the kids in the calming energy of one of Sedona's 15 vortexes. It doesn't exist, you say? A trip to Buddha Beach might change your mind, as many believe natural vortexes there offer an energetic and spiritual reboot.

Nearby Cathedral Rock is one of the four most popular vortexes in Sedona but the vortex at Buddha Beach in the Coconino National Forest boasts a stunning view of this mountain, a bubbling stream to cool down in, and an energy all of its own. People visit from far and wide to feel the enchantment of Sedona's vortexes, and regardless of whether you believe in their powers or not this is a pretty magical day out for you and the kids.

For those who are curious about healing energies, understanding the history of Sedona's vortexes can help you fully appreciate them. The term "vortex" is thought to have been first used to describe these areas of Sedona in 1980, according to the Los Angeles Times. While many people might refer to this as "sacred" land according to Native American history, vortexes are more closely tied to the New Age movement of the 1950s, and the objects — like rocks, mountains, or rivers — are said to possess energy rather that the geographical locations. This would suggest that you could feel energy in the stream or the rocks at Buddha Beach. If you're skeptical, you might find tour guide Dennis Andres' research fascinating. He interviewed thousands of vortex visitors about their experiences, which included tingling sensations, becoming inexplicably emotional, or having vivid dreams.