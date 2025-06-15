Arizona's Secret Vortex Is A Family-Friendly Hiking Paradise In Sedona With A Healing Natural Swim Spot
Sedona is one of Arizona's most beloved destinations, but the busy spring crowds can make it a challenging vacation for families to comfortably enjoy the great outdoors. The trick is to find a secluded swimming hole surrounded by easy, shaded hiking routes and places to swim with the kids in the calming energy of one of Sedona's 15 vortexes. It doesn't exist, you say? A trip to Buddha Beach might change your mind, as many believe natural vortexes there offer an energetic and spiritual reboot.
Nearby Cathedral Rock is one of the four most popular vortexes in Sedona but the vortex at Buddha Beach in the Coconino National Forest boasts a stunning view of this mountain, a bubbling stream to cool down in, and an energy all of its own. People visit from far and wide to feel the enchantment of Sedona's vortexes, and regardless of whether you believe in their powers or not this is a pretty magical day out for you and the kids.
For those who are curious about healing energies, understanding the history of Sedona's vortexes can help you fully appreciate them. The term "vortex" is thought to have been first used to describe these areas of Sedona in 1980, according to the Los Angeles Times. While many people might refer to this as "sacred" land according to Native American history, vortexes are more closely tied to the New Age movement of the 1950s, and the objects — like rocks, mountains, or rivers — are said to possess energy rather that the geographical locations. This would suggest that you could feel energy in the stream or the rocks at Buddha Beach. If you're skeptical, you might find tour guide Dennis Andres' research fascinating. He interviewed thousands of vortex visitors about their experiences, which included tingling sensations, becoming inexplicably emotional, or having vivid dreams.
Family-friendly hiking in Sedona
If you're kicking off your journey from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, it's around a two-hour drive to Sedona. The Buddha Beach area is a 10-minute drive south via Highway 89A and Red Rock Loop Road, where you might catch a glimpse of hot air balloons floating above rock canyons. There are also free shuttle buses from Sedona to the most popular trailheads, including Cathedral Rock Trailhead, running Thursday to Sunday. From Cathedral Rock Trailhead you can hike to Buddha Beach.
The short, family-friendly hiking routes are suitable to walk with children and leashed dogs, and one that's particularly handy starts from Crescent Moon Ranch picnic area. A fee gets you into the parking lot for the day, where opening and closing times vary by month. There, make use of restrooms and picnic tables, and take a route that's mostly covered by trees. Plentiful shade from the sun makes this the ideal choice if you're hiking with little ones, and the round-trip hike is roughly 1.5 miles.
Get there seriously early during busy season (March to May then September to December) as the parking lot fills up fast. If you want to beat the crowds by staying overnight, Crescent Moon Cabin can be reserved for up to 10 people, but keep in mind this house is very rustic. Think of it more like a bunk house. Camp Avalon and Chavez Crossing campground offer camping near Oak Creek, or for somewhere modern with amenities, Sedona Cathedral Hideaway is a luxury B&B close to the ranch. In central Sedona you'll find everything from unique spa resorts to quaint B&Bs.
Healing waters at Buddha Beach
When you're ready to hit the trail to Buddah Beach, walk from the picnic area towards the creek, past the historic water mill and continue along the breathtaking vistas of scenic Oak Creek, which is said to resemble a mini Grand Canyon. When you reach Templeton Trail, this will lead you on to Red Rock Crossing. This is another popular area to swim but Buddha Beach is very close by and is usually more tranquil. You'll know you're in the right spot when you see the cairns. These small piles of rocks are typically used to mark out hiking trails but here they are purely decorative and fit the peaceful atmosphere of Buddha Beach. Don't forget to look up for an incredible view of Cathedral Rock.
Sedona is known for its alternative wellness retreats, and vortexes are a big part of what draws people to this area. For some, swimming at Buddha Beach offers this healing experience, and large rocks in the water make excellent meditation spots to soak up the revitalizing energy. If you're wondering where exactly to find a vortex, one Tripadvisor user and destination expert suggests: "Keep your mind open and go where you feel drawn."
While you get busy meditating, the kids can enjoy the slippery rocks which create fun, natural slides. Keep in mind that the water can be very cold, so bring a thermal swimsuit; swim shoes with grip; a towel; sunscreen; and plenty of drinking water. Buddha Beach makes for a unique day out in one of the world's most mindful destinations and could help you feel more connected to the earth. While life-changing epiphanies are not guaranteed, an adventure-filled day out with the family certainly is.