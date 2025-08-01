One Of America's Largest Swimming Pools In LA Doubles As A Fun 'Float-In' Movie Theater

Los Angeles is home to much of America's film industry — hello, Hollywood! It's a must-visit destination for movie fans; the sprawling city has the most filmed beach in the world, and there are a number of hotspots where you might get a chance to see a celebrity. It's also in Southern California, an area renowned for its balmy weather, so it makes sense that LA has a pool that, on occasion, turns into a theater. The Hansen Dam Aquatic Center in Lake View Terrace in the San Fernando Valley is one of the biggest pools in the U.S., and it hosts a couple of movie nights each summer. You can float in the water or relax poolside while watching a family-friendly flick. Bonus, these events are free!

On July 25 this year, they showed "Inside Out 2," and they're playing "Moana 2" on August 8. The films begin at sunset, but the doors open at 6 p.m., and there are pre-movie activities for everyone to enjoy. There's also popcorn, free until it runs out, so getting there early means you can take advantage of that as well as giving you a chance to stake out your spot.