One Of America's Largest Swimming Pools In LA Doubles As A Fun 'Float-In' Movie Theater
Los Angeles is home to much of America's film industry — hello, Hollywood! It's a must-visit destination for movie fans; the sprawling city has the most filmed beach in the world, and there are a number of hotspots where you might get a chance to see a celebrity. It's also in Southern California, an area renowned for its balmy weather, so it makes sense that LA has a pool that, on occasion, turns into a theater. The Hansen Dam Aquatic Center in Lake View Terrace in the San Fernando Valley is one of the biggest pools in the U.S., and it hosts a couple of movie nights each summer. You can float in the water or relax poolside while watching a family-friendly flick. Bonus, these events are free!
On July 25 this year, they showed "Inside Out 2," and they're playing "Moana 2" on August 8. The films begin at sunset, but the doors open at 6 p.m., and there are pre-movie activities for everyone to enjoy. There's also popcorn, free until it runs out, so getting there early means you can take advantage of that as well as giving you a chance to stake out your spot.
The Hansen Dam Aquatic Center is budget and family friendly
Even if you're not there early for the free movie, there's still likely to be plenty of room; the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center features a giant pool that measures a stunning 1.5 acres, complete with water slides and beach areas, and it can hold 2,800 people. The pool was originally Holiday Lake, but it was reimagined and turned into a chlorine pool in the late 1990s.
If you can't make it to the movie night, it's still worth a visit. The swimming pool is open through Labor Day, and general admission is $4 for adults, while kids and adults age 50 and older are $1. It's really a fantastic budget-friendly spot in Los Angeles. You can book a furnished or unfurnished canopy as well for a half or full day, starting at $18. It's a great spot if you want to swim on your vacation, since the California ocean is often quite chilly. Next door to the pool is the 9-acre recreational lake, which is open year-round, where you can go boating, kayaking, windsurfing, fishing, and more. No swimming here, though. There are also several miles of trails and an equestrian center.
For more fun movie watching sites in LA, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery hosts movie nights. The cemetery is a popular LA yoga spot as well.