'Tarantula Season' Is Just One Of The Draws At This Underrated California State Park With Unmatched Views

The months of August through October aren't known just as "summer" or "autumn" in San Francisco's East Bay hills. In fact, at Mount Diablo State Park, they're referred to as "tarantula season." Each year during this time, male tarantulas that have finally reached full maturity, sprouting "nuptial hooks," head out into the park alone, searching for female mates — that's right, multiple partners. Completely ignoring any humans who wander through, gawking at these hairy and often misunderstood critters, the males mate as many times as they can before winter arrives. Once the cold sets in, they whither and die alone.

This mating spectacle makes the already wild and sun-drenched Mount Diablo an unforgettable place to visit. While often overlooked in favor of larger parks like Yosemite or Lake Tahoe, it offers a rich mix of rugged wildlife, geological history, and some of the farthest-reaching views in the world. It's easy to access – about an hour's drive from downtown San Francisco. The park's north entrance is only 5 miles east of eclectic Walnut Creek, a world-renowned shopping paradise.

And for those naturally scared of spiders, environmental nonprofit Save Mount Diablo shares an assuring message: "There's no need to be spooked by our resident tarantulas; they're generally harmless to people." As the Mount Diablo Interpretive Association explains, "Hollywood and the media have made tarantulas seem monstrous, so to many people these slow-moving spiders appear ominous and threatening." In fact, tarantula venom is so mild, its bite hurts no more than a bee sting, meaning "they are truly one of the gentle giants of the animal world." To learn more about these critters outside of California, check out La Junta Tarantula Fest — considered the best fall festival in the state of Colorado, according to travel blogs.