This Lively US City Out West Was Ranked The Best Urban Hiking Destination In The Country

In May 2025, SportsShoes released the results of a study it conducted to determine which cities around the world were the best vacation spots for avid hikers. The study uncovered that Rio de Janeiro, where jungle trails meet iconic beaches, was the number one hiking destination worldwide, followed closely in second place by Mexico City. But the top city in the U.S. — ranking third on the list overall with a hiking score of 96/100 — was none other than San Francisco.

According to SportsShoes, San Francisco has 119 mapped trails within its city limits, which cover the rare combination of steep hills, ocean views, forest groves, and scenic overlooks. Top trails include easy access to natural landscapes like forests, bluffs, and shorelines, as well as city amenities, including toilets and running water. Not to mention, some of the routes include epic views of iconic sites like the Golden Gate Bridge.

The well-connected Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system gives visitors easy access to a variety of trails without needing to rent a car. Plus, the Bay Area is known for its mild coastal climate (albeit a notoriously foggy one), making outdoor exertion highly enjoyable. Lastly, San Francisco enjoys relatively easy access to a variety of ecosystems just beyond city limits — including redwoods, mountains, and protected seashores — making it an equally ideal destination for hikers looking to do casual walks or all-day trekking.