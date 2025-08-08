For A More Authentic Summer Experience, Rick Steves Urges Americans To Skip This Common European Dish
If you're a foodie, or just love to sample the local cuisine when you travel, a great vacation meal is likely one of your goals. But in major European cities like Paris, it can be hard to figure out where to eat, especially if you're short on time. Many restaurants compete for tourist dollars, often offering large menus in multiple languages and hosts beckoning you to enter. Still, there are ways to find an authentic dining experience, and one of them is checking the menu for seasonal dishes. Travel pro Rick Steves advises that if you see French onion soup listed in the summer, it may be a red flag. On his website, Steves writes, "If French onion soup and cheese fondue are on the menu in summer, the place is a tourist trap — a restaurant for locals wouldn't serve these winter dishes in July."
Onions are a winter crop in France, so a restaurant offering onion soup in July is likely catering to tourists unfamiliar with that seasonal context. (It's also a hot soup, something you may not crave in the summer, but it's still a helpful clue when choosing where to eat.) Of course, if sampling this delectable soup made from onions, garlic, butter, beef broth, wine, bread, and Gruyère cheese is on your list, go for it. Just know that it may not be at its best in the summer.
Finding an authentic dining experience in France, as per Rick Steves
French onion soup has several origin stories, from the legend that King Louis XV created it after returning from a hunt and scavenging the pantry, to an early recipe in a 14th-century cookbook. But no matter its origins, it's the perfect dish to warm your bones after a day of winter sightseeing in Paris. The fragrant onions, the crusty bread soaking up the broth, and the warm, bubbling gratinée on top make soupe à l'oignon (soup ah lon-yon) a mouthwatering treat. It's even said to be a hangover cure in France. It's amazing, but it's not a summer dish.
Instead of finding a place that has French onion soup on the menu, look for one with a short, handwritten menu in French. Handwritten menus often mean the offerings change with the seasons and depend on what's fresh that day. If you see several other languages on the menu, chances are you're in a spot trying to attract to tourists.
You also don't have to go broke while dining. It's a common myth that French restaurants as expensive, likely because they're often upscale in the U.S., but in France, you'll find options at every price point. You can enjoy a Michelin-starred restaurant, a small and tasty café, mid-priced bistro, or even grab some picnic items from a grocery store to enjoy outdoors. Rick Steves calls French food "an adventure for your tastebuds," and like any adventure, it's worth diving in. Do a bit of research about what dishes are seasonal in France during your visit, and you'll likely discover some truly outstanding food.