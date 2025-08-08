For A More Authentic Summer Experience, Rick Steves Urges Americans To Skip This Common European Dish

If you're a foodie, or just love to sample the local cuisine when you travel, a great vacation meal is likely one of your goals. But in major European cities like Paris, it can be hard to figure out where to eat, especially if you're short on time. Many restaurants compete for tourist dollars, often offering large menus in multiple languages and hosts beckoning you to enter. Still, there are ways to find an authentic dining experience, and one of them is checking the menu for seasonal dishes. Travel pro Rick Steves advises that if you see French onion soup listed in the summer, it may be a red flag. On his website, Steves writes, "If French onion soup and cheese fondue are on the menu in summer, the place is a tourist trap — a restaurant for locals wouldn't serve these winter dishes in July."

Onions are a winter crop in France, so a restaurant offering onion soup in July is likely catering to tourists unfamiliar with that seasonal context. (It's also a hot soup, something you may not crave in the summer, but it's still a helpful clue when choosing where to eat.) Of course, if sampling this delectable soup made from onions, garlic, butter, beef broth, wine, bread, and Gruyère cheese is on your list, go for it. Just know that it may not be at its best in the summer.