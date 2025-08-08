'One Of The Most Unique Sounds On The Outer Banks' Is A North Carolina Waterfront With Dazzling Views And Fun
When most people picture North Carolina, they think of wide, windswept shores and postcard-worthy ocean views. Think places like Beaufort, one of the coolest beachy towns in America, brimming with shopping and seafood. But for those looking to travel outside the box, there's a hidden gem about two and a half hours away with its own special kind of coastal paradise: Albemarle Sound. A perfect alternative to your run-of-the-mill oceanside vacation, a sound is a lagoon-like body of water that's protected from rough waves yet big enough for boating, kayaking, and fishing. And this one, in particular, is the largest of its kind in North America, making for the ultimate playground for boaters, anglers, and anyone craving a slower pace of life. Combine that with charming waterfront towns like Edenton, Elizabeth City, and Hertford, offering all of the dazzling views you'd want, and you get a holiday that's just too good not to add to your bucket list.
Travelers often base themselves in Edenton, which is conveniently about 75 miles south of Norfolk International Airport. You'll definitely want a car to make the one-and-a-half-hour drive, though, as public transportation options in these parts of North Carolina are limited, so getting a rental from either Enterprise or Avis at the airport is your best bet when it comes to exploring all the waterfront towns sprinkled along the sound. Bonus point: There are plenty of roadside farm stands and wetland views along the way, so the drive will be anything but boring.
Waterfront activities on the Albemarle Sound
Albemarle stands out even among other well-known sounds thanks to its size, history, and brackish waters that teem with all kinds of fish and wildlife. In fact, boating and fishing are two of the biggest draws here, though the sound is perfect for kayaking, too. You can spend entire days drifting near the mouth of the Chowan River, casting for bass or simply soaking up the scenery.
A boat tour of Edenton Bay, in particular, is non-negotiable. Not only is the town itself a scenic gem with a vibrant, historic main street for strolling, but this is also the place where you'll get a close-up view of the iconic Roanoke River Lighthouse, beloved for its peacefulness, scenic surroundings, and rich past. If you do come here, though, make sure to check with the visitor center first, since opening hours occasionally differ from the posted hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday). And if you're looking for a reputable boat operator, you can't go wrong with Edenton Bay Cruises. The boat departs five times a day from Thursday to Monday, and the captain is friendly and knowledgeable, so you'll learn a lot while taking in those Albemarle views.
For more sound-side enjoyment in Edenton, the Colonial Waterfront Park is the perfect place to stroll, picnic, or just watch the sailboats glide by. This laid-back haven, praised for its understated charm, cleanliness, convenient facilities, and kid-friendliness, manages to capture the very spirit of the Albemarle — peaceful, historic, and refreshingly uncrowded compared to the ocean-facing OBX beaches. And best of all? It's free.
Dazzling views and small-town fun along the Albemarle Sound
As quiet and laid-back as Albemarle Sound is, it's hardly sleepy. Here, you'll get to enjoy everything from concerts to county fairs, especially during the warmer months. Elizabeth City, North Carolina's artsy "Harbor of Hospitality" with delicious food and fascinating history, is a great spot to attend some local events. The Mariners' Wharf Film Festival, in particular, which usually takes place every Tuesday night during June and July, turns the sound's banks into something straight out of a novel. Showings usually start at dusk, and spectators bring their lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the movie du jour — the perfect end to a dreamy Outer Banks day.
And if you prefer to stick to Edenton instead, a walk through its Colonial Park is a must, especially during golden hour when the town lights reflect off the sound exactly like a watercolor painting. And if you're feeling confident in your cycling abilities, the "Ports of Call" route is a local favorite loved for its relatively easy paths and stunning backdrop. You can even pack a picnic and ride from one riverside park to the next until you've seen as many as humanly possible (at least in an evening or two). More formally known as the North Carolina Bicycle Route 3, this 300‑mile designated bike corridor links some of the key towns on the right side of the sound, and gives you access to some of the region's dreamiest beaches and most fascinating historic sites.