'One Of The Most Unique Sounds On The Outer Banks' Is A North Carolina Waterfront With Dazzling Views And Fun

When most people picture North Carolina, they think of wide, windswept shores and postcard-worthy ocean views. Think places like Beaufort, one of the coolest beachy towns in America, brimming with shopping and seafood. But for those looking to travel outside the box, there's a hidden gem about two and a half hours away with its own special kind of coastal paradise: Albemarle Sound. A perfect alternative to your run-of-the-mill oceanside vacation, a sound is a lagoon-like body of water that's protected from rough waves yet big enough for boating, kayaking, and fishing. And this one, in particular, is the largest of its kind in North America, making for the ultimate playground for boaters, anglers, and anyone craving a slower pace of life. Combine that with charming waterfront towns like Edenton, Elizabeth City, and Hertford, offering all of the dazzling views you'd want, and you get a holiday that's just too good not to add to your bucket list.

Travelers often base themselves in Edenton, which is conveniently about 75 miles south of Norfolk International Airport. You'll definitely want a car to make the one-and-a-half-hour drive, though, as public transportation options in these parts of North Carolina are limited, so getting a rental from either Enterprise or Avis at the airport is your best bet when it comes to exploring all the waterfront towns sprinkled along the sound. Bonus point: There are plenty of roadside farm stands and wetland views along the way, so the drive will be anything but boring.