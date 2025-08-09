An Old-School Oregon Coast Resort Is A Visionary Architectural Gem From The 1960s With Outdoorsy Amenities

An O.G. of American eco-resorts, Salishan Coastal Lodge on the central Oregon coast is an extraordinary early example of a property and its setting blending holistically, embracing environmental responsibility, and offering guests a wellness reset. Opened in 1965, the lodge is built from locally sourced wood and has many windows, creating harmony through biophilic design focused on a connection to nature. Although from Connecticut, the architect, John Storrs, moved to Portland, Oregon, after earning a master's in architecture from Yale, and became a leading influence in the Northwest Regional architecture style. In addition to Salishan Lodge, he also designed the Oregon College of Art & Craft and 80 private homes with a deep sense of place. Nestled on 200 acres including a forest, private beach, and an 18-hole championship golf course, Salishan Coastal Lodge has miles of trails for hiking and mountain biking and an aerial park, ensuring outdoor activities to match a variety of guests' interests and skill levels.

On the dramatically beautiful Oregon coast, marked with steep cliffs, sea stacks, and coastal forests, Salishan Coastal Lodge is just off the Pacific Coast Scenic Byway (Route 101) in Gleneden Beach, which is just over two hours from Portland International Airport and two hours from Eugene Airport. If you're planning a longer trip, depending on the vibe you're going for, you could include Seaside — the Oregon coast's favorite vacation destination – sleepy Rockaway Beach with its sandy beaches, or the famous cheesemaking town of Tillamook, an hour away.