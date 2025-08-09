An Old-School Oregon Coast Resort Is A Visionary Architectural Gem From The 1960s With Outdoorsy Amenities
An O.G. of American eco-resorts, Salishan Coastal Lodge on the central Oregon coast is an extraordinary early example of a property and its setting blending holistically, embracing environmental responsibility, and offering guests a wellness reset. Opened in 1965, the lodge is built from locally sourced wood and has many windows, creating harmony through biophilic design focused on a connection to nature. Although from Connecticut, the architect, John Storrs, moved to Portland, Oregon, after earning a master's in architecture from Yale, and became a leading influence in the Northwest Regional architecture style. In addition to Salishan Lodge, he also designed the Oregon College of Art & Craft and 80 private homes with a deep sense of place. Nestled on 200 acres including a forest, private beach, and an 18-hole championship golf course, Salishan Coastal Lodge has miles of trails for hiking and mountain biking and an aerial park, ensuring outdoor activities to match a variety of guests' interests and skill levels.
On the dramatically beautiful Oregon coast, marked with steep cliffs, sea stacks, and coastal forests, Salishan Coastal Lodge is just off the Pacific Coast Scenic Byway (Route 101) in Gleneden Beach, which is just over two hours from Portland International Airport and two hours from Eugene Airport. If you're planning a longer trip, depending on the vibe you're going for, you could include Seaside — the Oregon coast's favorite vacation destination – sleepy Rockaway Beach with its sandy beaches, or the famous cheesemaking town of Tillamook, an hour away.
Wellness and sustainability at Salishan Lodge
With the use of wood and stone, windows framing nature bringing the outdoors in, premium bedding, inside fireplaces, and outdoor firepits, Salishan is a cozy retreat grounded in wellness. The resort offers daily complimentary (for guests) meditation and yoga classes as well as energy-healing Reiki sessions through its spa. In addition, the lodge's dedicated Wellness Studio has regularly scheduled sound healing experiences and by-appointment sound baths and energy alignment sessions. For other offerings intended to enhance relaxation, the spa menu includes massages using Himalayan salt or CBD and a sleep treatment utilizing sound waves and oil brushed on the body. The lodge's indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, and infinity hot tub overlooking the water also help guests unwind and unplug. Workshops on topics like creative writing and herbalism also focus guests on different aspects of wellness.
Sustainable operations at the lodge include the use of LED lighting, water-saving fixtures, and recycled water to irrigate the golf course. Golf carts run on lithium batteries, and electric car charging stations are available for guests. The resort has also eliminated single-use plastics, cleans with sustainable products, and provides eco-friendly toiletries and reusable containers for in-room dining. Sustainable food practices include many plant-based, locally sourced menu options and the composting of all leftover food, working toward a goal of net zero waste. Through its "Every Stay Does Good" program, the resort supports external wellness and environmental initiatives, including reforestation, mental health initiatives, and beach cleanups.
Amenities and activities at Salishan Coastal Lodge
Beyond the many amenities and activities already discussed, Salishan Indoor Tennis Center has three Plexipave tennis courts and four pickleball courts. Golfers can supplement their time on the lodge's course with the TrackMan 4 Indoor Golf Simulator, which allows virtual play on more than 200 courses and provides analytics to enhance their game. The golf simulator is in the Player's Lounge at the Salishan Clubhouse. There's a fitness center with a Peloton bike, outdoor sports courts for basketball and volleyball, and a family games area for pastimes like cornhole, offering additional ways for families to connect and for guests to meet each other.
To explore on two wheels, check out a free cruiser bike or mountain bike. There's even a Bike Skills Course with rollers, banked turns, and other features. Fancy gliding through the treetops of the rainforest following your own level of adventure? The Aerial Park's 18 platforms and 22 elements will immerse you for hours in the heart of spruces and Douglas firs, and you can climb the 70-foot Crow's Nest lookout platform. To add to the adventure, the park is reached via two 400-foot zip lines.