Alaska's Longest River Is A Vacation Haven For Water Sports Aficionados Surrounded In Otherworldly Beauty

Alaska is the land of extremes, so it's no surprise that its longest river, the massive Yukon, is the third longest in the U.S. after the Missouri and the Mississippi. Originating at the Llewellyn Glacier in Canada, the Yukon stretches for almost 2,000 miles, winding its way primarily through Alaska (home to 1,267 of those miles) before ending in the Bering Sea. Its name means "mighty river" in the Gwich'in language of the Indigenous Athabaskans, who for millennia have inhabited this area (along with other Native people).

It's a mighty river indeed, whose waters have sculpted and shaped the Alaskan landscape over millions of years. The river also served as a lifeline for the first humans who stepped foot on the North American continent more than 20,000 years ago, after coming over from Siberia via land or water. Later, the Yukon River evolved into a transportation artery, bringing thousands of eager (or frenzied, depending on who you ask) prospectors into Alaska to search for gold during the late 19th-century Klondike Gold Rush.Remnants of this historical event are still visible around the river.

As impressive as the river's human history is its natural one, which you can experience first-hand when you take a trip down the powerhouse river as it travels through Alaskan landscapes of otherworldly beauty. Towering bluffs and thick boreal forests form the surrounding landscape; in some places the cliffs are over 1,000 feet high. Whether you prefer to kayak, canoe, or fish, this one-of-a-kind destination is perfect for water sports aficionados looking for the adventure of a lifetime. After all, this is the Last Frontier, where you can take your pick of diverse scenic landscapes and endless possibilities for outdoor adventures.