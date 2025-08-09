'The City Of Southern Charm' Is A Vibrant Florida College Town With Natural Springs And Rich Heritage

Florida is known for its diverse landscapes and cultures. However, many visitors to the Sunshine State stick to popular cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, despite it being rated America's least-walkable tourist destination. If you're looking for someplace more quaint to enjoy your Florida vacation without the crowds, consider the charming city of Marianna.

Marianna is a small yet scenic city in northwest Florida. It's home to Chipola College, a renowned state college based that has been based in the city for more than 75 years. The charming campus is located near the Chipola River and is surrounded by diverse forests.

Marianna is located about a one hour drive west of Florida's capital, Tallahassee. Flying into Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) and renting a car is the quickest and easiest way to get to Marianna. However, you can also fly into Northwest Beaches International Airport (ECP) near Panama, Florida, which will take you about the same amount of time. One of the best-rated hotels in Marianna is the Fairfield Inn & Suites, located conveniently near Florida Caverns State Park. Whether you're spending the weekend here or a single afternoon, Marianna has outdoor adventures and unique activities that the whole family can enjoy.