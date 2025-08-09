'The City Of Southern Charm' Is A Vibrant Florida College Town With Natural Springs And Rich Heritage
Florida is known for its diverse landscapes and cultures. However, many visitors to the Sunshine State stick to popular cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, despite it being rated America's least-walkable tourist destination. If you're looking for someplace more quaint to enjoy your Florida vacation without the crowds, consider the charming city of Marianna.
Marianna is a small yet scenic city in northwest Florida. It's home to Chipola College, a renowned state college based that has been based in the city for more than 75 years. The charming campus is located near the Chipola River and is surrounded by diverse forests.
Marianna is located about a one hour drive west of Florida's capital, Tallahassee. Flying into Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) and renting a car is the quickest and easiest way to get to Marianna. However, you can also fly into Northwest Beaches International Airport (ECP) near Panama, Florida, which will take you about the same amount of time. One of the best-rated hotels in Marianna is the Fairfield Inn & Suites, located conveniently near Florida Caverns State Park. Whether you're spending the weekend here or a single afternoon, Marianna has outdoor adventures and unique activities that the whole family can enjoy.
Marianna is one of Florida's most charming cities
With "The City of Southern Charm" as its official nickname, Marianna boasts a big claim to fame, given how many charming cities there are in the South. However, despite having a population of around 7,000 residents, Marianna lives up to its reputation.
This city is rich with natural beauty and history, which is evident as you walk along the streets of its charming Main Street. Lined with canopy oak trees, this storied district is full of preserved heritage buildings and nostalgic wonder. History buffs can step back in time to the Battle of Marianna, a dramatic Civil War battle that took place at St. Lukes Episcopal Church in 1864. Though the original church burned down in the battle, it was rebuilt and stands again today. Another sight worth seeing in Marianna is the Bellamy Bridge Heritage Trail. Here, you can visit one of the oldest remaining bridges of its kind in Florida, with a spooky ghost history that locals love to tell.
In October of 2018, a new era of history began in Marianna. A powerful hurricane swept through the city and caused damage and destruction to the majority of businesses and homes in the town. However, Marianna's charming character remains unchanged, and the resilient community is deeply committed to rebuilding their city better than ever.
Natural springs and caverns in Marianna
One of the most incredible natural wonders in the state of Florida is its springs, and you'll find several to enjoy in Marianna. In Marianna, the Jackson Blue Springs Recreation Area has a first-magnitude spring feeding the 202-acre Merritt's Mill Pond. This spring is known for its crystal clear water that's the perfect temperature for swimming, making it a great spot to cool off in the sweltering Florida heat. Merritt's Mill Pond teems with rare fish and beautiful birds. It's also a popular for scuba diving, kayaking, and fishing. The expansive sandy shoreline offers beach volleyball and picnic sites. Much like the water lover's haven of Ginnie Springs, Jackson Blue Springs is surrounded by caves and caverns for visitors to explore.
Marianna's fascinating cave system goes far beyond the natural spring. Florida Caverns State Park is a one-of-a-kind park that lets you explore underground worlds without scuba gear. It remains one of the most unique attractions in the state, dating back millions of years. The stalagmites, stalactites, and rock formations are illuminated by LED lights, making the experience even more magical. The park is also home to 7 miles of trails and offers countless activities on both land and water. Guided tours of the cave are offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily all year round.