Massachusetts' White Sand Barrier Island Is A Secret Getaway Destination With Charming Eats And Beaches

The coastline of Massachusetts is full of seaside destination towns within a short drive of Boston. But if you're looking for a little space away from the crowds, go to Plum Island. This unique 11-mile strip of land is only a few miles from the charming coastal city of Newburyport, but many travelers don't know too much about it, making it a beautiful and secluded spot compared to the hustle and bustle of the rest of the state.

Inspired by the wild beach plums that grow in the dunes, the name Plum Island was coined in the 17th century when the land was divided among neighboring towns. Today, it's home to over 18,000 residents (and even fewer in the offseason). Whether it's the white sand beaches, salt marshes, or lovely harbor town, there's something for everyone who happens upon this island between Plum Island Sound and the Gulf of Maine.

Plum Island is an accessible destination for a day trip in New England by car or by train. The drive on Interstate 95 heading north from Boston or Logan International Airport takes about one hour. Alternatively, the Newburyport-Rockport train line from Boston's North Station gets you to Newburyport, which is a short taxi or ride-share trip away from the island.