Massachusetts' White Sand Barrier Island Is A Secret Getaway Destination With Charming Eats And Beaches
The coastline of Massachusetts is full of seaside destination towns within a short drive of Boston. But if you're looking for a little space away from the crowds, go to Plum Island. This unique 11-mile strip of land is only a few miles from the charming coastal city of Newburyport, but many travelers don't know too much about it, making it a beautiful and secluded spot compared to the hustle and bustle of the rest of the state.
Inspired by the wild beach plums that grow in the dunes, the name Plum Island was coined in the 17th century when the land was divided among neighboring towns. Today, it's home to over 18,000 residents (and even fewer in the offseason). Whether it's the white sand beaches, salt marshes, or lovely harbor town, there's something for everyone who happens upon this island between Plum Island Sound and the Gulf of Maine.
Plum Island is an accessible destination for a day trip in New England by car or by train. The drive on Interstate 95 heading north from Boston or Logan International Airport takes about one hour. Alternatively, the Newburyport-Rockport train line from Boston's North Station gets you to Newburyport, which is a short taxi or ride-share trip away from the island.
Plum Island's natural preserves and soft sandy beaches
A popular first stop on the island is the Plum Island Lighthouse, which has been in place since 1898. The harbor light offers panoramic water views and attracts a variety of birds and unique wildlife. Birdwatchers and wildlife lovers will also want to check out the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, where 4,662 acres are available to explore on foot or by bike. Butterflies and birds, from piping plovers in spring to herons in fall and snowy owls in winter, fill the trails that snake through the island forests.
If you want to relax on the beach, there are plenty of spots on Plum Island for you. Plum Island Beach rests on the northern shores of the island facing the mouth of the Merrimack River, which runs to New Hampshire. It's a great spot for tanning and watching boats pass by, although swimming can be dangerous due to shifting tides. Toward the geographical center of Plum Island, you'll find Newbury Beach, which has plenty of nearby facilities and restaurants. The shells there are great keepsakes, and low tide is best for the safest swimming conditions, though swimming at high tide is dangerous and should be avoided. Sandy Point Beach to the south is full of sandy stretches, grassy dunes, and some rocky areas. Much of the beach area is closed from April to August for piping plover nesting.
Exploring Plum Island for a day or a weekend
Visitor numbers peak in the summer when the New England climate is at its warmest. While it's perfect beach weather, locals and visitors warn about greenhead horse flies, small bloodsuckers that can be a nag, especially during the month of July. Summer weekends are the busiest time of year for beachgoers and daytrippers looking to escape Boston for island paradise, and it's recommended to get to your beach of choice in the morning for a parking spot.
While most of the island's visitors are day-trippers, you could stay at Blue – Inn on the Beach, rated 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. This seaside boutique hotel sits on Plum Island Beach and has 13 rooms and five cottages on the property. It's the only hotel on the island.
The dining scene on Plum Island might not be massive, but it is not to be overlooked. Mad Martha's Cafe is a staple for visitors. This quaint locally owned breakfast and lunch spot offers homemade corned beef hash, potatoes, and other tasty breakfast options. The outdoor seating area pairs well with a crisp New England morning. And since you're on the coastline looking out at the Gulf of Maine, it's only natural you might want lobster. But you don't have to drive to Maine to do the Lobster Crawl, since Bob Lobster is right next to Plum Island. Its award-winning seafood is served grilled or fried, and its quintessential, lightly dressed lobster rolls excellently represent the North Shore of Massachusetts. It's located right on Plum Island Turnpike and is open seven days a week, making it an ideal dining spot, whether you're starting or ending your getaway on Plum Island.