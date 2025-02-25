Escape Boston Crowds At A Wildly Underrated, Coastal Massachusetts City With A Walkable Charming Downtown

Boston is one of America's oldest cities steeped in Revolutionary War history, and surrounding the capital city of Massachusetts are a series of towns on the state's North and South Shores that are not to be overlooked. For visitors looking to enjoy the true essence of a coastal New England escape, the North Shore suburb of Newburyport is a welcome respite from the congestion of the city. With a history of its own dating back to the 17th century, Newburyport delivers on old-world New England charm without the crowds of the area's most congested tourist traps.

One of the northernmost towns in Massachusetts, Newburyport sits just 35 miles north of Boston but feels like it's in a world of its own. The town is bisected by the Merrimack River, which channels directly out for a few miles to the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. With access to one of the most unique island beaches in New England and a downtown that belongs on a movie set, it's no surprise that travelers in New England are drawn to the quaint beauty that lies in Newburyport.