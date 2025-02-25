Escape Boston Crowds At A Wildly Underrated, Coastal Massachusetts City With A Walkable Charming Downtown
Boston is one of America's oldest cities steeped in Revolutionary War history, and surrounding the capital city of Massachusetts are a series of towns on the state's North and South Shores that are not to be overlooked. For visitors looking to enjoy the true essence of a coastal New England escape, the North Shore suburb of Newburyport is a welcome respite from the congestion of the city. With a history of its own dating back to the 17th century, Newburyport delivers on old-world New England charm without the crowds of the area's most congested tourist traps.
One of the northernmost towns in Massachusetts, Newburyport sits just 35 miles north of Boston but feels like it's in a world of its own. The town is bisected by the Merrimack River, which channels directly out for a few miles to the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. With access to one of the most unique island beaches in New England and a downtown that belongs on a movie set, it's no surprise that travelers in New England are drawn to the quaint beauty that lies in Newburyport.
Newburyport's shops presreve New England's beauty and history
Newburyports' history dates beyond even Concord, a historic Massachusetts town teeming with landmarks from the Revolutionary War. Back then, the land and the Merrimack River were a valuable resource and lifeline for some of the first Native American tribes that settled in New England. As time and innovation forged on, the town consisted mostly of shipmakers and ferries and became the home of the first United States Coast Guard. Today, the Custom House Maritime Museum rests downtown on Water Street as a tribute to the roots of the area's economy. Visitors arriving downtown in the 21st century are still greeted by cobblestone streets, and the charming town center offers an array of shops to pick up local souvenirs.
Strolling along Water Street, vintage shops in town like Coastal Chic and New England Sketchbook are packed with local jewelry, household items, and gifts for all ages. Antique Malls like Oldies Marketplace are favorites amongst visitors as well, with locally curated art and more random finds like musical instruments and boating accessories. Just down the road along the waterfront is the Tannery Marketplace, which is an award-winning shopping destination on the North Shore. This hub for over 50 stores and businesses features local artists, crafters, and places to stop in for a bite or a drink while you browse.
What awaits in the waterways of Newburyport
With the river as your backdrop in Downtown Newburyport and the Atlantic just a few miles away, it's hard not to be tempted to get out onto the water. In town, there are several spots to launch a kayak out on the Merrimack River. There are also local companies that offer guided kayak and stand-up paddle tours of Plum Island Sound and the channel to the Atlantic. Boat lovers will enjoy venturing out further on the waters of the Atlantic for a whale tour. The Newburyport Whale Watch takes you north to the Gulf of Maine, where whales are often spotted in the warmer weather months.
For a taste of island paradise nearby, follow Water Street east from downtown for a five-mile drive that will deliver you to the northern tip of Plum Island. The basin of the island houses the primary population and lies in both Newburyport and neighboring Newbury. This strip of land has long been a Boston area beach day destination alongside Revere Beach, America's first public beach, and Crane Beach, a beautiful Massachusetts beach known for its "singing" quality. On arrival to Plum Island, locals recommend parking at Plum Island Point, which is $15 on weekdays and $20 on weekends for non-residents. This area offers the best access to restaurants, playgrounds, and public restrooms surrounding the beach areas. Plum Island and Newbury beaches together stretch miles along the Massachusetts coast, offering white sandy coastline in a serene and underrated setting that makes this a serene North Shore destination.