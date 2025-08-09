North Carolina's Secret Island On The Crystal Coast Boasts A Beautiful Lighthouse, Pristine Beaches, And Wild Horses

Stretching down the North Carolina coastline are the sprawling slivers of barrier islands known as the Outer Banks. Quaint seaside villages are scattered across miles of glittering shoreline, and the island chain's many sheltered inlets were once a thriving hideout for seafaring outlaws and swashbucklers. The fearsome pirate Blackbeard even retired from buccaneering and lived for a while at Ocracoke Island, a beachy village with New England charm. But on the southernmost portion of the Outer Banks island chain, just beyond the borders of Ocracoke Inlet, there's an overlooked slab of sandy beaches and windswept dunes. Skirting the edge of the Crystal Coast, the shores of Cape Lookout National Seashore are a tranquil, untouched paradise.

Over 50 miles of crystalline coastline extend across gleaming azure waters, guarded at the southern end by a towering lighthouse rising from the dunes. Built in 1859, the lighthouse stands tall at 163 feet and sports a distinct black diamond pattern, earning it the nickname "Diamond Lady." Climb the 207 steps to the top for sweeping views of the far-flung beaches stretching off into the horizon. In fact, Cape Lookout is so remote that you'll notice a distinct absence of any commercial developments — be it shops, restaurants, or residential buildings — making the island a haven for disconnecting from the urban frenzy.

While there might be a lack of two-legged residents on the island, there's certainly no shortage of four-legged inhabitants. Herds of wild horses can be found grazing the grassy meadows bordering the sandy coastline, purportedly the progeny of Spanish mustangs washed ashore after shipwrecks in the 1500s. Boat tours that cruise the coastline are a great way to admire these untamed stallions. However, if you encounter them while strolling the beaches, make sure to keep your distance.