An Affordable Berkshires Wellness Spa With Scandinavian Sauna Rituals Offers A Serene New York City Getaway
The prospect of planning an affordable and relaxing vacation can be quite daunting, but not when you discover Prospect Berkshires, a new mountain lake resort located in one of New England's most iconic fall destinations. A new addition to top-rated B&Bs in the heart of the Berkshires, this one-of-a-kind hideaway is nestled in an idyllic and tranquil, 30-acre lakeside setting. The best way to reach Prospect Berkshires is by car. It's only 130 miles from New York City by way of the Taconic State Parkway, just over the state line in Massachusetts. While there are some buses and Amtrak trains available, a cab ride or car rental might still be necessary to see the best of the Berkshires. It's close enough to escape for a long weekend, but far enough from the hustle and bustle of the city, so you're able to leave your cares behind.
Originally a picnic gathering spot, then an RV campground park, this modern nature retreat offers 49 guest cabins — Lakeside, Lakeview, Knoll, Hillside, and Forest— with either lake and forest views, depending on property location. From comfy king hideaway rooms with a shared bathhouse, reminiscent of youth summer camps of yore, to spacious cabins with full bathrooms that can sleep two to four people, Prospect Berkshires has something for everyone, whether it be for a perfect East Coast couples' getaway or a family trip. Even better, rates start at just $75 per night off-season and $175 for a midweek king hideaway room during peak season. A resort fee of $30 covers use of the property's amenities.
Activities and amenities at Prospect Berkshires
The activities and amenities available at Prospect Berkshires are robust, meaning you will not need to leave the property unless you wish to explore more of the Berkshires. You may spend your free time leisurely enjoying the resort's pool. If you're feeling sporty, there's tennis and pickleball. Head on down to the lake, where kayaks, paddle boards, and sailboats are at your disposal as well. During the high season, take advantage of special art, music, cooking, and wellness programs offered by guest experts, as well as fun kid-friendly activities.
Of particular note are the saunas. Inside the pool house, there are two private Finnish-style saunas. This dry-heat method originated in Europe's Scandinavian countries and Russia as a way to combat the region's bitterly cold winters. Today, it's a therapeutic way to detox and relax. At Prospect Berkshires, the Finnish sauna includes amenities such as lockers to store your belongings, tea and water, and showers for before and after your sauna session. The resort also has two outdoor saunas by the lake as part of the aforementioned shared bathhouse. Prospect Berkshires even has its own playlist on Spotify, so put in your earbuds and take your relaxation to the next level.
Dining options at Prospect Berkshires
The Cliff House, which Prospect Berkshires describes as a place "where you can come together to enjoy unforgettable experiences," is the resort's restaurant that offers stunning lake view seating. Guests enjoy continental breakfast during the week and a full breakfast on weekends. Dinner is available Wednesday through Sunday evenings. The restaurant also serves pre-dinner libations, snacks, and a menu which has an array of dishes that reflect the seasons and fresh bounty of local farmers and purveyors. During peak, warm-weather season, one can pick up a picnic lunch and snacks at the resort's Snack Bar by the Pool House and enjoy their meal al fresco. There's also a shop called Picnic at the Prospect for food and drinks to go, sundries, and gifts.
While Project Berkshires is a full-service resort, you may wish to explore more of what the area has to offer. Prospect Berkshires makes it easy to find outside activities on its website, where there's a map with suggested things to do. To pique your interest further, check out the resort's calendar with local events. One suggestion is a visit to the Norman Rockwell Museum, home to a large collection of Rockwell's paintings and all of his Saturday Evening Post covers, only 20 miles from Prospect Berkshires in the small but mighty Massachusetts mountain town of Stockbridge, Massachusetts. While there, also schedule a tour at the gorgeous 24-acre Berkshire Botanical Garden, founded in 1934.