An Affordable Berkshires Wellness Spa With Scandinavian Sauna Rituals Offers A Serene New York City Getaway

The prospect of planning an affordable and relaxing vacation can be quite daunting, but not when you discover Prospect Berkshires, a new mountain lake resort located in one of New England's most iconic fall destinations. A new addition to top-rated B&Bs in the heart of the Berkshires, this one-of-a-kind hideaway is nestled in an idyllic and tranquil, 30-acre lakeside setting. The best way to reach Prospect Berkshires is by car. It's only 130 miles from New York City by way of the Taconic State Parkway, just over the state line in Massachusetts. While there are some buses and Amtrak trains available, a cab ride or car rental might still be necessary to see the best of the Berkshires. It's close enough to escape for a long weekend, but far enough from the hustle and bustle of the city, so you're able to leave your cares behind.

Originally a picnic gathering spot, then an RV campground park, this modern nature retreat offers 49 guest cabins — Lakeside, Lakeview, Knoll, Hillside, and Forest— with either lake and forest views, depending on property location. From comfy king hideaway rooms with a shared bathhouse, reminiscent of youth summer camps of yore, to spacious cabins with full bathrooms that can sleep two to four people, Prospect Berkshires has something for everyone, whether it be for a perfect East Coast couples' getaway or a family trip. Even better, rates start at just $75 per night off-season and $175 for a midweek king hideaway room during peak season. A resort fee of $30 covers use of the property's amenities.