Northern California's Secret Reservoir Is A Caribbean-Blue Haven With Idyllic Hiking, Fishing, And Camping
There's a secret reservoir with 55 miles of shoreline, Caribbean-blue water, and miles of biking and hiking trails near Camptonville, California, about a two-hour drive from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Northern California's Sierra Nevada Mountains are the backyard playground of New Bullards Bar Reservoir. The reservoir is part of the New Bullards Bar Dam on the Yuba River, which offers opportunities for swimming, fishing, and boating adventures. The reservoir is surrounded by the pine trees of the Tahoe National Forest, providing a chance to explore nature on foot.
The most popular trail at this under-the-radar Sierra Nevada gem is the 14-mile Bullards Bar Loop – a scenic hike along the reservoir and around a small section of the million-acre Tahoe National Forest. Birdwatchers come to the area hoping to spot raptors like the Red-shouldered Hawk, Bald Eagle, Peregrine Falcon, and maybe even a black bear. One hiker shared their experience about the loop trail on the hiking website AllTrails, saying, "Beautiful trail, easy incline and great views with small waterfalls. My only caution to hikers with dogs, check for TICKS. We hiked about 3 miles in mid February after rains in rather cold weather and still found nearly a dozens TICKS on my dog. Check your dog TWICE, as we still found some on her a few hours later."
Where to fish and camp at New Bullards Bar Reservoir
The 16-mile New Bullards Bar Reservoir has multiple entry points, but Cottage Creek and Dark Day are the most useful for boating, camping, and swimming. Cottage Creek Campground is an excellent area for launching boats, and its nine campsites are well-suited for RVs. Dark Day Campground also features launch ramps, and is conveniently located within walking distance of the reservoir. Additionally, it offers 10 tent camping sites and is considered the safest place for swimming and watersports.
The Bullards Bar Loop Trail cuts through the Dark Day Campground, making it the most accessible site for camping, hiking, and swimming. Like the Slab Creek Reservoir in Pollock Pines, California, New Bullards Bar Reservoir is a secluded paddler's paradise with excellent fishing opportunities.
The warm, shallow waters of the reservoir make it a favorite with local anglers who are known to catch Kokanee salmon, bluegill, trout, largemouth bass, and other fish here. Fishing is permitted at both campgrounds, and the fish are more plentiful in the summer after the dam has been drawn down. Reservations are recommended for both campsites. While the New Bullards Bar Reservoir and nearby trails are open year-round, the campgrounds are only open from April 15 to October 15. So pack some comfortable shoes, your binoculars, a swimsuit, a paddleboard, and be sure to check the water conditions before your Northern California adventure.