Northern California's Secret Reservoir Is A Caribbean-Blue Haven With Idyllic Hiking, Fishing, And Camping

There's a secret reservoir with 55 miles of shoreline, Caribbean-blue water, and miles of biking and hiking trails near Camptonville, California, about a two-hour drive from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Northern California's Sierra Nevada Mountains are the backyard playground of New Bullards Bar Reservoir. The reservoir is part of the New Bullards Bar Dam on the Yuba River, which offers opportunities for swimming, fishing, and boating adventures. The reservoir is surrounded by the pine trees of the Tahoe National Forest, providing a chance to explore nature on foot.

The most popular trail at this under-the-radar Sierra Nevada gem is the 14-mile Bullards Bar Loop – a scenic hike along the reservoir and around a small section of the million-acre Tahoe National Forest. Birdwatchers come to the area hoping to spot raptors like the Red-shouldered Hawk, Bald Eagle, Peregrine Falcon, and maybe even a black bear. One hiker shared their experience about the loop trail on the hiking website AllTrails, saying, "Beautiful trail, easy incline and great views with small waterfalls. My only caution to hikers with dogs, check for TICKS. We hiked about 3 miles in mid February after rains in rather cold weather and still found nearly a dozens TICKS on my dog. Check your dog TWICE, as we still found some on her a few hours later."