This Ethereal English Countryside Trail Inspired One Of Britain's Most Famous Fantasy Realms

Tolkien lived at Stonyhurst College — an esteemed private school just outside the village of Hurst Green where his son taught — during World War II. While staying here, he wrote some of "The Lord of the Rings." The author may have taken inspiration from the names around Hurst Green, such as Shire Lane; the ethereal woodlands evoke the peaceful setting of the Shire in Middle-earth.

The Hacking Ferry, which crossed the River Ribble at the stately home Hacking Hall during Tolkien's time, is thought to be the inspiration for the fictional Bucklebury Ferry in Middle-earth. In "The Fellowship of the Ring," the Bucklebury Ferry was located near Brandy Hall, and ferried passengers across the Brandywine River — including the four hobbits in a dramatic escape from Sauron's Ringwraiths. The New Lodge at Stonyhurst College may have been an inspiration for the setting of Tom Bombadil's house.

The Tolkien Trail leaves the village and visits Stonyhurst College and Hodder Place — where there is apparently a statue of Gandalf, a wizard in Middle-earth — before continuing onto the River Hodder. Here, you can see Cromwell's Bridge, which was used by Oliver Cromwell's army to cross the river in 1648. The trail then follows the River Hodder and River Ribble back to Hurst Green on a meandering riverside path, alongside country fields and farmland. The Tolkien Trail is perfect for immersing yourself in the landscapes of Middle-earth, as well as experiencing the picturesque English countryside. If you want to visit more tranquil places in the north of England, head to lovely Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales, or the scenic Lake District for a wild swim surrounded by dramatic cliffs.