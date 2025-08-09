A Cape Cod Seaside Resort Town Offers Incredible Beaches, A Vibrant Downtown, And Fresh Local Seafood

Visitors have several options to explore Dennis Port's beaches, and each beach has its own personality. Metcalf Memorial Beach is found off Chase Avenue at the end of a path through the dunes. The beach is less crowded than other in the area, and dogs are allowed in the off-season. However, there are no lifeguards or restroom facilities at this beach. No dedicated parking is offered, either, but there is a municipal lot across the street where you may be able to snag a spot.

The calm waters of Inman Road Beach are perfect for swimming. This family-favorite beach has sweeping views of Nantucket Sound and is a great place to spend a peaceful afternoon. There is parking, restrooms onsite, and lifeguards on duty. Sea Street Beach is fairly narrow and has lots of stone jetties. There is plenty of parking available; however, the beach is only accessible by descending steep wooden steps that may be difficult for some to navigate.

Depot Street Beach doesn't offer any parking, but it is a perfect beach to visit if you are staying within walking distance. South Village Beach has sandbars in the shallow waters from where the Swan River meets the ocean. It's great for swimming, fishing, and kayaking and has two parking lots (one for residents and one paid lot for guests). Most beach visitors must purchase a daily pass or beach sticker. While perhaps best-known for their beaches, Cape Cod also has some charming lighthouses that delight visitors — you can visit West Dennis' Bass River Lighthouse, now converted into the Lighthouse Inn.