A Cape Cod Seaside Resort Town Offers Incredible Beaches, A Vibrant Downtown, And Fresh Local Seafood
Massachusetts is well-known for its charming seaside towns and stunning beaches, like Martha's Vineyard. A lesser-known but equally spectacular destination is Dennis Port. This hidden gem seaside resort town on Cape Cod hits the vacation trifecta: a vibrant downtown area, several incredible beaches, and delicious locally caught seafood. With all the wonderful things waiting for you in Dennis Port, it is a surprisingly affordable vacation destination; spending a few days soaking up the sun and local culture won't break the bank, and it's an amazing home base while you explore other central Cape Cod villages.
Dennis Port has a population just shy of 3,500 citizens at the time of this writing. It is one of the five villages that make up Dennis, which has a population of around 14,200 people that swells to over 52,000 during the summer months. Downtown Dennis Port is small in size but big on charm; visitors can walk the area and find, among other things, an ice cream place, a coffee shop, a restaurant, and a small park featuring local artists' works. Be sure and look for a beautiful nautical mural painted on the side of a brick building on Hall Street that celebrates the town's maritime history. If you're in the mood to see a local performance, the nearby Cape Cod Theater Company/Harwich Junior Theater puts on family-friendly productions.
The beaches are the main draw at Dennis Port
Visitors have several options to explore Dennis Port's beaches, and each beach has its own personality. Metcalf Memorial Beach is found off Chase Avenue at the end of a path through the dunes. The beach is less crowded than other in the area, and dogs are allowed in the off-season. However, there are no lifeguards or restroom facilities at this beach. No dedicated parking is offered, either, but there is a municipal lot across the street where you may be able to snag a spot.
The calm waters of Inman Road Beach are perfect for swimming. This family-favorite beach has sweeping views of Nantucket Sound and is a great place to spend a peaceful afternoon. There is parking, restrooms onsite, and lifeguards on duty. Sea Street Beach is fairly narrow and has lots of stone jetties. There is plenty of parking available; however, the beach is only accessible by descending steep wooden steps that may be difficult for some to navigate.
Depot Street Beach doesn't offer any parking, but it is a perfect beach to visit if you are staying within walking distance. South Village Beach has sandbars in the shallow waters from where the Swan River meets the ocean. It's great for swimming, fishing, and kayaking and has two parking lots (one for residents and one paid lot for guests). Most beach visitors must purchase a daily pass or beach sticker. While perhaps best-known for their beaches, Cape Cod also has some charming lighthouses that delight visitors — you can visit West Dennis' Bass River Lighthouse, now converted into the Lighthouse Inn.
Planning your trip to Dennis Port
Once you arrive, you can check into your accommodations. Dennis Port has resorts, such as the Corsair and Cross Rip Oceanfront Resort and the Pelham House Resort, also located on the beachfront, as well as numerous motels to choose from. Don't forget to bring your camera, sunscreen, and bug spray.
No trip to Dennis Port would be complete without enjoying some fresh seafood. Guests have a few seafood restaurants from which to choose. The award-winning Ocean House restaurant overlooks Nantucket Sound and is the perfect place for enjoy locally sourced seafood while sipping a cocktail . The Oyster Company prides itself on fresh farm-to-table oysters; in addition to oysters, the menu includes perennial favorites such as shrimp and scallop alfredo, Portuguese paella, and other surf-and-turf options. Rounding out the seafood restaurants is Swan River Restaurant and Fish Market; diners will have great views of the Swan River while they enjoy a variety of fresh seafood, including lobsters and shellfish, purchased daily from local fishermen.
Getting to Dennis Port is easy, but leaving this coastal paradise may prove difficult. Visitors can fly into Boston's Logan International Airport, which is about 68 miles from Dennis Port. Several options are available for transportation to your destination on Cape Cod; travelers can take a bus, train, taxi, ride-share, or rental car. If you choose to extend your vacation, there are plenty of small villages and towns filled with adventures waiting to be explored. In fact, Cape Cod is also home to another popular seaside location, Brewster Tidal Flats, where visitors can walk for miles at low tide and view marine animals in their natural environments.