One Of Massachusetts' Best-Kept Secrets Is An Uncrowded Corner Of Martha's Vineyard With The Same Beachy Charm
With its postcard-like beaches and quaint towns, Martha's Vineyard is a classic summer resort — the kind of place that has a relatively small year-round population of 23,000 but sees its population surge to around 200,000 during peak season. If you're headed to the Vineyard in June, July, or August, there's an easy way to break away from the crowds and find some peace and quiet on the shoreline — catch the Chappy Ferry from Edgartown harbor to the tiny island of Chappaquiddick.
The journey only takes about 90 seconds, but the boat transports passengers to a serene paradise teeming with secluded beaches, native wildlife, and scenic hiking and cycling trails. The island, which measures roughly 6 square miles and is home to a population of around 300, has no hotels or restaurants. Though it's possible to walk around some areas, the main road doesn't have sidewalks, so you'll probably want a car or bicycle (both of which you can bring on the ferry) to get around. Renting a car will also let you explore other nearby gems, including a classic town with posh shops, beaches, and nightlife. You're also close to a resort town full of colorful cottages — visit both for an epic getaway across Martha's Vineyard.
Spend the day on Chappaquiddick
What's the best way to spend your time once you've escaped the Vineyard crowds? There's not that much to do on Chappaquiddick, and that's part of its charm. First of all, if you're coming for the day, be sure to pack a picnic. You'll also want to bring beach gear, sunscreen, and plenty of water.
Once you're on the island, head to Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge (a 10-minute drive or a 15-minute bike ride) to visit the Cape Poge Lighthouse. Built in 1801, the lighthouse is maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard, and you can tour it by arranging in advance with the Trustees — a local conservation group ($35 per person). Near the lighthouse, you'll also find swimming beaches and hiking trails that lead past bird habitats, including a gull rookery and nests of piping plovers and oystercatchers.
Continue south to the island's East Beach area (about 15 minutes by car or bicycle) for more blissfully empty beaches and the Mytoi Japanese Gardens. Run by the same non-profit organization that offers lighthouse tours, the 14-acre park has shaded walking trails and beautiful flowering trees. The gardens are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is $5.
Plan your island escape
It's easy to plan a trip to Chappaquiddick. The Chappy Ferry runs continuously throughout the year (6:30 a.m. to midnight in summer, and to 10 p.m. in the low season). The round-trip fare is $5 per passenger, $15 per car and driver, and $7 for passengers with bicycles, payable in cash (on the Edgartown side, you can pay with a credit card at a kiosk near the terminal). In addition to passengers and cyclists, three cars can board the ferry per journey. Note that lines form on summer weekends, and you may have to wait to board.
Though there are some vacation rentals available on Chappaquiddick, there are no hotel-style lodgings, and camping isn't allowed. If you're day-tripping to the island, your best bet is to stay in Edgartown on Martha's Vineyard. The Harborside Inn ($475 per night) and Vineyard Square Hotel & Suites ($545 per night) are both within easy walking distance of the ferry terminal. Pick up gourmet picnic supplies at nearby Rosewater Market and go for sushi and sunset drinks at the Pelican Club. The closest airport is the Martha's Vineyard Airport (15 minutes from downtown Edgartown by car, taxi, or bus) with several airlines offering direct flights from Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
After a visit to Chappaquiddick, don't miss a detour to another secret island nearby with rocky beaches, wildlife, and serene hills.