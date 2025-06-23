One Of Massachusetts' Best-Kept Secrets Is An Uncrowded Corner Of Martha's Vineyard With The Same Beachy Charm

With its postcard-like beaches and quaint towns, Martha's Vineyard is a classic summer resort — the kind of place that has a relatively small year-round population of 23,000 but sees its population surge to around 200,000 during peak season. If you're headed to the Vineyard in June, July, or August, there's an easy way to break away from the crowds and find some peace and quiet on the shoreline — catch the Chappy Ferry from Edgartown harbor to the tiny island of Chappaquiddick.

The journey only takes about 90 seconds, but the boat transports passengers to a serene paradise teeming with secluded beaches, native wildlife, and scenic hiking and cycling trails. The island, which measures roughly 6 square miles and is home to a population of around 300, has no hotels or restaurants. Though it's possible to walk around some areas, the main road doesn't have sidewalks, so you'll probably want a car or bicycle (both of which you can bring on the ferry) to get around. Renting a car will also let you explore other nearby gems, including a classic town with posh shops, beaches, and nightlife. You're also close to a resort town full of colorful cottages — visit both for an epic getaway across Martha's Vineyard.