North Carolina's Most Creative Hub Is A Lovely Artsy Asheville Neighborhood With Shops, Food, And Galleries
Editor's Note: Asheville is recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Please check local reports and forecasts before making travel plans.
Some places seep with creativity. From this rooftop theater in the heart of Hollywood to this vibrant historic Broadway-adjacent street, it's safe to say that certain zip codes — or even square miles — are deservedly famous as artsy hotspots worth visiting (or trying your luck in). But if you're after a creative neighborhood that retains a community-centric feel, Asheville, North Carolina's River Arts District, is a must-see.
Aptly abbreviated "RAD," the River Arts District is (as its name suggests) a lively hub of 700-plus establishments — including galleries, shops, restaurants, and artists' studios — lining Asheville's French Broad River. This area was hit hard by Hurricane Helene in September 2024, when the river flooded and a number of buildings (and artworks) were damaged or destroyed. But that's all the more reason to come visit this resilient district: Since then, Asheville's arts community has worked hard to rebuild its beloved neighborhood. The RAD is an easy drive, or tree-lined bike ride, from downtown Asheville. For a public transit option, take an ART bus. Today, there's plenty to see and do in the River Arts District — and a visit here means you're supporting the renewal and continued survival of this vibrant area.
Explore the shops, galleries, and studios along the River Arts District
If you're visiting on the second weekend of any month, be sure to stop by the River Arts District for its Second Saturday Art Stroll. The RAD is home to over 350 working artists with studios here, across 26 buildings, and many of these studios are open to visitors. Spend your Saturday meandering through this lovely riverfront district, seeing where your creative eye takes you.
Aficionados of all kinds will find their interest piqued by something: from textile arts at Local Cloth to handcrafted artisan adornments at Ignite Jewelry Studios and ceramics for sale (and pottery classes) at Odyssey ClayWorks, there's something for everyone. If fine art is more your speed, check out one of the area's myriad galleries, like Modern Muse Gallery. If you're not in town for the second Saturday, fear not: You can still explore on your own any other day — just be prepared that some artists' studios may not be open to guests during workdays.
Food is also an art form in Asheville's creative hub
Like the artsy river city of Elizabeth City in North Carolina, Asheville's River Arts District offers you plenty of options for food and drinks if being a patron — or window-shopper — of the arts has you feeling peckish. Wake up with a cup of coffee and a bite at Pennycup Coffee, AfterGlow, or Ultra Coffeebar, which also specializes in vegan and gluten-free offerings. Later in the day, grab a delicious taco or burrito on the go from Laurita's Kitchen Mexican Food, a food truck stationed daily on Clingman Avenue. On Wednesdays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., you can stroll through the River Arts District farmer's market, located outside New Belgium Brewery, to pick up fresh, local goodies.
For a sit-down meal experience, try The Bull and Beggar, an upscale French-American restaurant, or Golden Hour, which offers a modern, refined seafood and steakhouse experience. And if you're thirsty for a locally-crafted beer to wind down the day, hit up trendy Wedge Brewing Co. for bohemian vibes and creative brews, like a choco chile stout or a raspberry lemon hard seltzer. Or make your way to the River Arts District Brewing Company, situated in a 100-year-old building that was once a stonecutter's cottage, for a house-brewed draught beer or a local cider in the taproom or beer garden.