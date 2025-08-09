North Carolina's Most Creative Hub Is A Lovely Artsy Asheville Neighborhood With Shops, Food, And Galleries

Editor's Note: Asheville is recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. Please check local reports and forecasts before making travel plans.

Some places seep with creativity. From this rooftop theater in the heart of Hollywood to this vibrant historic Broadway-adjacent street, it's safe to say that certain zip codes — or even square miles — are deservedly famous as artsy hotspots worth visiting (or trying your luck in). But if you're after a creative neighborhood that retains a community-centric feel, Asheville, North Carolina's River Arts District, is a must-see.

Aptly abbreviated "RAD," the River Arts District is (as its name suggests) a lively hub of 700-plus establishments — including galleries, shops, restaurants, and artists' studios — lining Asheville's French Broad River. This area was hit hard by Hurricane Helene in September 2024, when the river flooded and a number of buildings (and artworks) were damaged or destroyed. But that's all the more reason to come visit this resilient district: Since then, Asheville's arts community has worked hard to rebuild its beloved neighborhood. The RAD is an easy drive, or tree-lined bike ride, from downtown Asheville. For a public transit option, take an ART bus. Today, there's plenty to see and do in the River Arts District — and a visit here means you're supporting the renewal and continued survival of this vibrant area.