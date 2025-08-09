Tucson's Little Slice Of The Old Wild West Is A Quirky, Family-Favorite Arizona Plaza With Unique Shops

Trail Dust Town is conveniently located about a 25-minute drive from the Tucson International Airport. It's also close to some other great Tucson destinations (Agua Caliente Park, a shaded desert oasis with a natural warm spring, is a 15-minute drive away). Since the plaza is made up of many different shops and attractions, hours vary depending on what you want to see, but most of its highlights don't open until 5 p.m. or later.

Plus, some of its stores and all of the rides — including the train, carousel, and Ferris wheel — are only open Thursdays through Saturdays. The train is a particular ride that families can't miss. It's a replica C. P. Huntington locomotive that departs from an 1880s-modeled depot and transports you through fun, themed sites, like an underground "Lost City of Gold" and a dust-blown cavalry fort, before taking you back into the heart of the town.

Inside the town, wander the boardwalk past old-timey memorabilia shops, a gourmet chocolate depot, and an Old West photo studio, complete with props and costumes to wear for your shoot. If you come on a Friday or Sunday, make sure to catch the 30-minute Pistoleros Wild West Show that occurs twice, at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., for a comedic skit packed with slapstick and staged explosions. Many of the Trail Dust Town's attractions stay open as it gets dark, so you can do things like panning for gold at Gabby's Gulch under the stars — Tucson is one of the world's best stargazing destinations, after all. For something to eat, the Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse is open all evening, while for breakfast and lunch, you can head to Millie's Pancake Haus.